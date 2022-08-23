New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Medical experts weighed in on the progress of school COVID-19 mask mandates and other pandemic-related measures for the upcoming school year, contradicting whether the science makes sense.

Many schools have surprised parents with announcements that they will put pandemic policies in place in case of high transmission rates. The BA.5 omicron subvariant of the virus is increasing, but current vaccines continue to provide protection against hospitalization for severe disease and death.

The DeSoto, Texas, school district said its masking will be required for the 2022-2023 school year due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County. DeSoto ISD said it won a lawsuit to allow the use of masks to be enforced despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates at school.

“The district will continue to require masks to be worn at all schools, sites, and activities when the community level in Milwaukee County is rated in the high category as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Milwaukee Public Schools recently wrote.

The Fairfax County School Board in Virginia recently sparked a firestorm by making a similar announcement in an email to the school community.

“All students must wear face coverings indoors (except when actively eating/drinking) on ​​FCPS school property (to include buildings, school buses, and other school-provided vehicles). While CDC’s COVID-19 community level is high for Fairfax County,” Read the email. “Current Level for Fairfax County medium. Virginia Code allows parents/legal guardians to choose not to have their child wear a face covering while on school property.”

“Parents are frustrated, angry and confused, with all this panic and factionalism,” Elizabeth McCauley of Virginia Mavens told Fox News Digital.

Frustrated parents are backed by experts who say the time for mandates is long overdue.

“Children are especially vulnerable to strict Covid restrictions,” Fox News medical contributor Nicole Saphier told Fox News Digital. “CDC is starting to move toward risk-based recommendations, but they’re not talking when mask and vaccine mandates are still in place. Adults hang out in bars, concerts, airplanes and other settings without masks, and so do children, they’ve proven. And again, the lowest risk for severe Covid and 90% On top of that already having Covid, they are forced to wear a mask.”

Safier points to a better way – she says that mandatory masking does not add to the physical and psychological stress that has already been created.

“Despite zero anecdotal data demonstrating the clinical benefit of wearing a cloth mask in the lowest-risk population, many of whom have natural immunity are told to mask-up,” she continued. “We know there are physical and emotional consequences to wearing a mask. Schools need to move towards risk base mitigation measures and stop enforcing universal mandates. High (sic) risk staff and children and anyone who really wants to should be allowed to. Wear a facemask, however, no one should force it. Children Another asinine policy being dealt with is requiring boosters for college students to return in the fall. Universal mandates, vaccines and masks have no place during this pandemic. .”

But health professionals like Dr. Gabrielle Kanya, a Silver Spring, Md., pediatrician, “strongly believe” in continuing to mask.

“I’m a firm believer in masking,” Kanya told the Washington Post. “We have to be realistic. We will see another new variant. This is not the end. We are not at the point where it is acceptable for everyone to take off their veils. I say to parents: be ready.”

Julia Reifman, an assistant professor of health law, policy and management at Boston University, said there is ample evidence to suggest that masking has helped reduce COVID rates.

“We’re seeing that every layer of COVID mitigation can help, but nothing on its own is enough to control the transmission of COVID, especially in outbreaks,” Raifman told Fox News Digital. “There are many studies that suggest mask mandates are associated with reduced COVID transmission, as well as the fact that COVID is airborne, and that universal mask policies can help people with COVID wear masks and reduce the spread.

“I think we’re in a policy pendulum where we first have business and school closures, but as we learn more about the virus, we’ve gone the other way, we have no relief. COVID is harmful to health, education, and the economy, mask orders. remain one of the most effective mitigation strategies and we must be prepared to use mask mandates to reduce the risk of new outbreaks,” she added.

Stanford Medical School professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has challenged the belief that wearing a mask slows the spread of the virus.

“My position is that there is no high-quality evidence, such as a randomized trial, to support the notion that child masking slows the spread of Covid,” he told Fox News Digital. “The experience of Sweden and other European countries shows that schools can operate normally without mask orders without placing teachers at any higher risk compared to other workers in society.”

A pulmonary disease doctor at OhioHealth Physician Group in Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Leroy Essig also argues against facial expressions, telling Fox News Digital that children learning to speak need to see facial expressions to help their emotional development. Learning to form words and sounds. Masked children also find it difficult to see their classmates’ facial expressions, causing “emotional isolation,” he said.

Some schools have pushed for better ventilation systems to improve air quality, an upgrade that in some cases delays the return to individual learning. Bhattacharya argues against that route and insists that children deserve a “normal school year”.

“Not resuming school through such non-pharmaceutical interventions has many long-term physical and psychological risks for children, especially now that the majority of the population is immunized through recovery from prior Covid infection, a vaccine, or both.” He he said. “Ventilation (sic) upgrades may be useful in some schools, but should not be used as an excuse to delay the return to regular education. All children deserve a regular school year and should not be used as a reason not to serve up Americans with Covid.”

“This year, my personal decision is that the kids should definitely be in school,” Essig admits. “I think it’s pretty well established that trying to do remote learning doesn’t equal the quality of education. Truancy rates are high. And a lot of kids don’t have the same accountability when they’re at home. School. So they definitely need to be in school.”