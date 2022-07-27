New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya called out Los Angeles health officials, who are trying to push another mask mandate, saying they have this “illusion of control” on Tuesday’s “The Ingram Angle.”

DR. Jai Bhattacharya: I can’t fathom public health professionals looking at the data Mask is mandatory In the past, with absolutely no impact on case rates, we then concluded that we needed another mask mandate. That is, the rates of cases are decreasing LA County Without the mask command. What do you think causes case rates to rise and fall? They have this illusion of control over the spread of the virus that they can’t let go of.

Click here to get the Fox News app

…

The key thing to remember is that we now have a very large portion of the population that has had and recovered from COVID. There is also a very large portion of the population that is actually vaccinated. And what this means is that cases may come and go — they will forever — but they’re not producing deaths at the same rate. She says it’s misinformation to just look at the basic fact that COVID is far less deadly now than it was in 2020. This is a fact. And it’s kind of shocking to me because if LA brings back the mask mandates now based on the facts that we’re seeing in front of us, that means we’ll have mask mandates in California, in LA, forever.

Watch the full segment below: