Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss the rest of the season with a quadriceps strain.

Taurasi missed the last two games due to injury, and the team announced Monday that the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer will not be available as the Mercury fight for a 10th straight playoff berth.

A five-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time WNBA champion, Taurasi averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 assists this season, her 17th in the WNBA. Phoenix signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract to fill Toraci’s roster spot.

Phoenix has played the entire season without center Brittany Griner, who was found in her luggage by police at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 after being detained in Russia with marijuana-containing vape cartridges. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last week, but US officials are hoping to bring her home in a prisoner swap.

The Mercury are one of six teams battling for the final three WNBA playoff spots heading into the final week of the season.