New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Crews responding to the massive McKinney wildfire in Northern California found two dead people in a car that burned on its way, officials announced Monday.

California’s largest fire this year has burned at least 52,498 acres after it erupted Friday in Siskiyou County and was 0% contained early Monday, according to the US Forest Service.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 a.m. Sunday, “Firefighters located two deceased individuals inside a burned vehicle in the path of the McKinney Fire.”

“The vehicle was located in the driveway of a residence on Doggett Creek Road off Highway 96 west of the Klamath River,” police said in a statement.

California has seen its worst wildfires yet this year

The US Forest Service’s Klamath National Forest office said overnight “heavy smoke on the McKinney Fire helped limit the growth of the inversion. [Sunday]But planes are mostly grounded.”

It also said “Crews worked to slow the fire’s progress above Fort Jones and west of Yreka.”

California officials said about 2,000 residents were under evacuation orders.

The region — including parts of Oregon — was under a red flag warning and fire weather watch earlier this week.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Multiple low pressure systems moving through this afternoon/evening and again into Tuesday, along with heat, instability and increasing humidity are expected to bring scattered thunderstorms and lightning over dry fuels to the region,” the National Weather Service said Monday.

“The threat of lightning will be high this afternoon and evening eastward from the Cascades as well as western Siskiyou, Josephine and western Jackson counties,” it added. “Tuesday, the threat of lightning will be greater east of the Cascades, south of the Siskiyous and southwest of Jackson County.”