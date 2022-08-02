New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Search crews searching the perimeter of the sprawling McKinney Fire in Northern California have found two more bodies, bringing the death toll from the blaze to four, police announced Tuesday.

The critical discovery comes as the fire affecting the Klamath National Forest remains 0% contained as of this morning after burning 55,493 acres, according to Cal Fire.

“On Monday, August 1, 2022, search crews located two additional deceased individuals within the McKinney Fire perimeter,” the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said. “Both individuals were at separate residences on State Route 96.”

The police also said that no one else is missing.

On Sunday, first responders found two dead people in a burned-out car in the path of the fire.

Firefighters have recently been boosted by cloudy and cold weather, according to the Klamath National Forest Office of the US Forest Service.

“We had a lot of moisture in the area, so the fire … never made much progress yesterday,” U.S. Forest Service fire behavior analyst Dennis Burns said Tuesday.

“For today, we have a very moist environment – our humidity is still around 60% and we’re actually expecting the potential for some severe thunderstorms this afternoon,” he added. “Depending on where they set up, if they set up on the event, we might even see an inch of rain. But if it gets further away and we just get outside wind, they’ll put the fire out.”