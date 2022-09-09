New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Outnumbered” co-host Kyle McEnany criticized Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for advocating free college for undocumented immigrants. McEnany argued that Abrams’ proposal doubles as other moves by Democrats that are hurting jobs.–Class Americans and driving them away from the party.

SPECIAL GEORGIA GOV. A New York Times story by Brian Kemp shows Tassie Abrams is losing support from her base

Kayleigh McKenney: You are a blue collar worker. You hit the nail on the head. Imagine how you feel. Well, let’s say you didn’t go to college, right? You are working hard, blue-collar factory job, didn’t go to college. And you are told that you are going to pay for your neighbor’s son Student loan debt, which the Biden administration has told you. Then you go to your seat of government. If you’re a resident of Georgia and your governor says, oh, and we want to help illegal immigrants go to college here and get this great in-state tuition deal. And then you look at New York and these illegal immigrants are living in these big, fancy hotels. What about the forgotten men and women, the blue collar workers of this country? We don’t care about you. And why were there so many of these Reagan Democrats you ask? Democrats who voted For Reagan Democrats who have now returned to the Republican Party. It is because of such things. And every time they do, it only puts a knife to the wound of the working class.

