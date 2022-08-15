McGregor farmer opens charity selfie spot with sunflowers for second year

A Manitoba farmer continues his tradition of helping people take amazing sunflower-themed selfies and also raises money to end hunger.

A Manitoba farmer continues his tradition of helping people take amazing sunflower-themed selfies while also raising money to eradicate hunger and address the dire problem some producers face due to photo-hunting border trespassers.

Dean Toews, who runs a farm near McGregor, Maine, has again planted a large field of sunflowers in hopes of attracting Instagram users to come, take photos, and make a voluntary donation to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Toews is chairman of Feed Other Country Undo Starvation, or FOCUS. His family’s farm, two others in the area, and five Hutterite colonies volunteer to grow food for the organization to benefit the food grain bank. Local vendors are also helping by donating fertilizers and chemicals.

The Canadian Foodgrains Bank works to help developing countries meet emergency food needs and develop long-term solutions to hunger.

Last year, $2,000 was raised in cash donations and another $20,000 came from selling sunflower crops, Toews said. The federal government equalized this amount at a 4:1 ratio, meaning that more than $100,000 was raised overall.

He hopes this year will be more than that. To get there, Toews uses a large sign with a QR code that visitors can use to donate via their phones if they choose, as well as accept cash.

The attraction also opens earlier in the season than last year, increasing the chances of earning more donation income.

Part of the idea also came from tensions that could arise between farmers and city dwellers, Toews said Sunday.

Manitoba farmer Dean Toews uses a sunflower field as an attraction to raise money for the Canadian Food Grain Bank for the second year in a row. (Travis Golby/CBC)

“When they go out into the field, they want to see sunflowers, but it’s basically a trespass if they don’t have permission. And so we thought, “What if we give people permission to come and have fun in the field?”

Sydney Winter, who left Headingley, west of Winnipeg, on Sunday, said it was worth it.

“We love taking pictures, so it was really nice to have a place that welcomed us into their territory… and I could post on Instagram and not get in trouble,” Winter said.

There’s another added benefit, Taves says: connecting people to agriculture.

“As time goes by… people are moving further and further away from agriculture, and that allows for more interaction,” he said. “It raises money, but it’s just nice on the part of the farmer when people like what we do.”

To find fields, drive 1 mile east of the MacGregor Co-Op gas bar located on the north side of the Trans-Canada Highway. McGregor is located about 120 km west of Winnipeg.