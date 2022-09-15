New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Outside” host Kyle McEnany questioned why Democrats label Gov. DeSantis or Gov. Abbots as racists for transporting immigrants even though President Biden sent a secret migrant transport. On Thursday’s “Outnumbered,” McCain denounced the hypocrisy of Democrats and emphasized the lies coming from the White House about the border.

Ron Dentis sent two planeloads of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Kayleigh McKenney: You asked the million-dollar question, why is it evil and inhumane for Governor DeSantis to send immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, but not evil and inhumane when Biden has been sending secret flights of immigrants across the country for two years? There is no difference.

An interesting piece of footage emerged. Griff Jenkins walks brightly in front of the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory. he asks illegal immigrants“Oh, you know, is the border secure? On the fence at the Naval Observatory, the Vice President says it’s safe. His quote is amazing. Illegal immigrant says ‘It’s open, not closed. Everyone believes the border is open as we enter. We are free to enter. No problem. We came illegally. We did not come legally.’ So, it’s making SNL skits, except it’s not funny at all. But to have an illegal immigrant who just crossed the southern border in front of the vice president’s house, who just said the border is secure. No it’s not. Hey, I’m here to tell a story. These are the things that come with SNL. … This has exposed an untold level of hypocrisy in the trafficking of illegal immigrants across the country into these liberal jurisdictions.

