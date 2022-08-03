New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Outnumbered” co-host Kayleigh McKenney said Wednesday that China is conducting live-fire military drills around Taiwan because it views President Biden as a weak commander-in-chief. Sen. McKenney. Cotton, R-Ark. called out a Fox News op-ed from , who wrote that previous visits to Taiwan by himself and other US officials had not elicited such a response from the Chinese Communist Party.

China fumed after Pelosi landed in Taiwan, vowing to take ‘all necessary measures’ to defend itself

Kayleigh McKenney: It didn’t happen in isolation, it didn’t happen in a vacuum. This happened due to weakness Commander-in-Chief. You look at what’s going on around the world, North Korea, you can name any number of countries that are launching missiles. Afghanistan, none of this happened in isolation. This was due to solid decision-making. I’ll argue too, Swari Happened on Ukraine [Biden’s] Look for the reason.

Why is this happening now? In September, President Biden was asked about going to Nancy Pelosi, and he said two sentences that mean everything: The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don’t know what his position is.’ It told Xi Jinping everything he needed to hear. Weakness, weakness, weakness from a commander-in-chief who just doesn’t show strength.

Check out the full discussion below: