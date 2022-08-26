New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will hold an event in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday to drum up support for some GOP Senate nominees in races across the country in the upcoming midterm elections.

The rally, according to a source familiar with the event, was held in June and will feature Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker and North Carolina GOP Senate nominee Ted Budd.

“The stakes in this election are not going to be high,” McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. “It is imperative that Republicans regain control of the Senate and act as a firewall against President Biden’s disastrous policies. I am determined to do everything I can to ensure our candidates have the resources they need to win this November.”

All the candidates receiving McConnell’s support on Friday are engaged in a tough election against their Democratic opposition.

Oz, who received an endorsement from former President Trump, is running against incumbent Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the race to represent the Keystone State in the Senate. Recent polling shows Oz Fetterman trailing 43% to 30%, as the economy is a top priority for voters in the state.

“Dr. Oz is a leader who looks forward to joining McConnell and our great candidates this cycle,” said Oz campaign communications director Brittany Yannick. “Pennsylvanians are beginning to see firsthand how radical and unfit for office John Fetterman is. He is either lying about his health right now or is so worried about his radical record that he won’t be debated. Dr. Oz appreciates the continued commitment to defeat the radical Fetterman. By Leader McConnell and others.”

Walker, a former NFL running back, is challenging incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock for his seat to represent the Peach State. A Fox News poll last month showed Warnock leading Walker by a narrow margin of four percentage points, 46% to 42%, in the Senate race.

Budd will face Cheri Beasley, a former justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court, in November to replace retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Recent polls show the two candidates in the running, with some suggesting a slight lead over Buddy Beasley.

Budd currently represents North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District in the House.