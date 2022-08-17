New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remained silent on Wednesday night over Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary defeat after backing an anti-Trump congresswoman against her critics.

Cheney, R-Wyo., lost to her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman by a whopping 66% to 29% margin. The outcome was widely expected after Cheney became one of former President Donald Trump’s fiercest critics in the wake of a Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Representatives for McConnell, R-Ky., did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment as of Wednesday morning. The second-ranking Senate Republican representative, GOP Whip John Thune, RS.D. Fox News Digital also did not provide comment in response to a request from Wednesday.

The congresswoman not only voted to impeach Trump in the days following the attack, but became one of two members of the House Jan. 6 committee to investigate it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed Cheney after Republicans blocked a nomination by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who declined to name the GOP committee members.

Cheney was booted from her position as House GOP conference chair for her staunch opposition to Trump and her impeachment vote. And she couldn’t ride out the wave of GOP mobilization against her before taking office in Tuesday’s primary.

McConnell has remained silent after previously expressing his support for her.

“Regarding the suggestion that the RNC should be in the business of supporting and electing Republicans, traditionally, the view of national party committees has been that we support all members of our party, regardless of their positions on the issues,” the RNC said earlier this year to Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said in a press conference after the impeachment.

The GOP leader told Fox News’ “Special Report” that he was “a great admirer of hers” in the 2021 show.

Thune has not embraced Cheney as vocally as McConnell — although he has criticized the RNC for Cheney, according to The Hill.

The third-ranking Republican in the Senate, GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., released a statement on the race shortly after the race was called Tuesday night, but it did not mention Cheney by name.

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her primary victory. Harriet will be an excellent ally in the fight to unleash America’s energy, fight inflation and secure our southern border,” Barrasso said. “Along with Cynthia Loomis, the three of us will be a strong, conservative and effective team for the people of Wyoming.”

On the House side, McCarthy campaigned against Cheney in the days leading up to the primary, calling the election a “referendum on the January 6 committee.”

Fox News’ Kelly Phares and Charles Kreitz contributed to this report.