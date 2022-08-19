New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said Republicans are likely to flip the Senate in November, citing “candidate quality” as a factor.

The senator made the candid assessment Thursday afternoon at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

“I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate,” the minority leader speculated. “Senate races are different, they’re statewide. The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”

“Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and 50-50 states, but when it’s all said and done this fall, I think we’ll have a very close Senate. Maybe a little bit up on our side or a little bit up on their side,” McConnell explained.

The Kentucky senator — who has led the Republican Party in the US Senate since 2007 — has suffered midterm defeats in the past. The GOP failed to win a Senate majority in 2010 and 2012 thanks to candidates like Todd Akin in Missouri and Christine O’Donnell in Delaware.

Let’s see how the Senate elections will be. The race remains tight, with Republican JD Vance holding a 5-point lead over Democratic challenger Tim Ryan in Ohio, according to a new Emerson College poll.

The same survey shows Ryan ahead of Vance in favorability, getting 54% to Vance’s 50%.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, analysts predict that Lt. Governor John Fetterman has a strong lead over Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. The Cook Political Report says the Pennsylvania race has moved from a “toss-up” to “lean Democratic.”