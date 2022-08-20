New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will soon face a new wave of Republicans in the Senate who oppose his message, even as he continues to support those representing the GOP on the ballot amid “candidate quality” concerns.

On Thursday, when asked about his 2022 prediction at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon, McConnell noted the “quality of the candidate” to believe that Republicans will have trouble flipping the Senate in November and instead can only flip control. the house

McConnell, who has led the GOP in the Senate since 2007, said, “I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate. The result.”

Despite McConnell’s comments, the Associated Press reported that the McConnell-controlled Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) spent $28 million in advertising this week to boost Republican JD Vance in Ohio, which many Republicans consider safe for the GOP. SLF announced this month that it has invested more than $34 million in the Pennsylvania Senate race of Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, who will face John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate candidate, in the general election.

Other spending from the SLF includes $141 million in fall advertising reserves for up-and-coming elections in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Spending on the ads — which begin airing Sept. 6 — is more than double the $67 million SLF spent in 2020, a record for the PAC.

Prior to his comments on the “quality” of Republican candidates running in Senate races, McConnell threw his support behind GOP Senate candidates facing tough elections against Democrats, including Herschel Walker in Georgia and Adam Laxalt in Nevada — both of whom have received endorsements from the former president. Donald Trump.

Several GOP Senate candidates have expressed reservations about McConnell’s leadership of the party, with some insisting that he should not represent Republicans in the Senate.

At one time Podcast interview Last September, Rep. in the Senate race later this year. Vance, who is seeking to defeat Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, insisted it was time for “new blood” in the Senate and suggested McConnell has at times shown he is “out of touch with Republican voters.”

“I think McConnell has shown at times that he’s a little off base,” he said. “I think it’s time for us to move beyond the very old leadership class that has dominated the Republican Party for so long. We’ve got to do it. We’ve got to bring in some new blood. We’ve got to get. People are really excited.”

in Another interviewVance stated that he is “the only person in the Ohio Senate race willing to criticize the leadership” and that he “will continue to criticize the leadership” when he believes “they are wrong.”

MASTERS CHANGED TUNE ON MCCONNELL, SAYS GOP LEADER WILL BRING FINANCIAL SUPPORT IN ARIZONA

Last month, Eric Schmidt, Missouri’s current attorney general and the state’s Republican nominee for Senate, called for “new leadership in the Senate” during a conversation with a reporter at a campaign event.

“Mitch McConnell was elected to the Senate in 1985. I think the priorities of the party have changed very dramatically. And I don’t think he’s kept it up. I think I’ve been speechless recently, through the disastrous infrastructure bill. I support this gun confiscation legislation, the red flag legislation. I don’t support it, ” said outgoing GOP Sen. said Schmidt, who is trying to replace Roy Blunt.

“I was endorsed by Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Mike Lee,” he added. “I would love to see one of them run. I would support it. Mitch McConnell did not endorse me and I will not endorse him for leadership in the Senate.”

NRSC books more than $2.2 million in Arizona, Wisconsin after dispute over canceled advertising locations

Blake Masters, Trump’s endorsed Republican nominee for Senate in Arizona, has also targeted McConnell in the past.

Earlier this year, Masters, who is looking to defeat incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the state general election, offered the Senate GOP leadership replacement to McConnell, saying he would support Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri or Tom Cotton of Arkansas. In addition, he also said he believes McConnell is “not good at law.”

“I’ll tell Mitch this to his face,” Masters said at a GOP primary debate in June. “He’s not bad at everything. Good at judges. He’s good at thwarting Democrats. You know what he can’t do? making ordinances.”

Despite his comments about McConnell at the time, Masters predicted Friday that the GOP leader will take another term as GOP leader and that no Republicans will challenge him.

“I think he’s going to be in charge. And I’m not going to be a senator who goes along with whatever he says,” Masters said, according to The Associated Press. “I listen to him. I’m happy to listen. But my vote doesn’t belong to Mitch McConnell. It doesn’t belong to Donald Trump.”

