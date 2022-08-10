New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the Justice Department to explain himself Tuesday evening, about 24 hours after a team of FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

“The nation deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to Monday’s events,” McConnell said in a statement. “Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should have already provided answers to the American people and should do so immediately.”

The Senate Republican leader was in his home state as flooding devastated parts of eastern Kentucky, killing dozens of people.

“I’m here to talk about the flood and the recovery from the flood,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday morning when asked about the attack.

Another top Senate Republican, Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he spoke with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday evening.

Trump Raid Tied to Doze, National Archives Examines Classified Docs Allegedly Taken to Mar-a-Lago

“Less than a week ago, I expressed deep concern that the FBI had little vestige of credibility because of its erratic handling of politically sensitive investigations, its failure to hold its own employees accountable for misconduct, and its persistent disregard for congressional oversight,” Grassley said in a statement.

“Last night’s raid on the former US president’s home without explanation further undermines confidence in the FBI and the Justice Department.”

Trump said Monday that FBI agents had raided his Mar-a-Lago home.

Sources told Fox News Digital that the National Archives and Records Administration referred the case to the Justice Department for a search of items the former president took with him from the White House, which seized 15 classified materials from the home.

After top Senate Republicans reacted more slowly than House counterparts, Trump focused on FBI raid

House Republican leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., And Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., condemned the attack Monday evening.

Top congressional Democrats have so far avoided making any statements on the attack.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., declined to elaborate on the attack on MSNBC. Pelosi said the warrant “requires justification.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman, Bradford Betz and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.