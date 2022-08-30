New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain and 19 of her fellow Republican lawmakers sent a letter Attorney General Merrick Garland He and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are demanding “justice” for attacks on Catholic churches in America.

McClain sent a letter to his House GOP colleagues demanding that Garland and his department investigate “anti-Catholic” attacks on churches across the US.

“Catholicism is under violent attack in this country and the spineless judiciary refuses to do anything about it,” McClain told Fox News Digital. “They are more concerned with arming the department against conservatives, former presidents and parents who dare to speak up at school board meetings.”

“Instead of playing politics, the DOJ should do their job and protect the constitutional rights of Americans to practice their religion freely and safely,” the Michigan Republican continued. “Enough is enough, targeted crime goes unanswered.”

“AG Garland’s two-tier justice approach applies to conservative voters and institutions as well,” Indiana’s Jim Banks of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) told Fox News Digital. “This administration has funded atheist groups abroad, but refused to protect religious groups from political persecution at home.”

Banks praised McClain for “standing up for religious freedom and the Biden administration’s refusal to protect the First-Amendment rights of religious Americans.”

The character GOP is obtained first Fox News Digital writes that religious freedom is “under attack in the United States,” with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops estimating “at least one hundred and sixty hate crimes against the Catholic Church in thirty-seven states.”

“As a result, millions of Christians are under attack for exercising their constitutional right to freely practice their religion,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers wrote that America’s “fundamental tenet” of religious freedom is “eroding” in the wake of the attacks and singled out some of the attacks on American churches.

“Just this year, the altar at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brooklyn, New York was vandalized,” the lawmakers wrote. “The vandals stole the church’s historic tabernacle, which houses the Eucharist, the body of Christ in the Catholic faith, before beheading statues of angels and desecrating the Eucharist on the altar.”

“Other incidents of anti-Catholic violence included arson, vandalism of church property, and defacement of tombstones with swastikas and anti-Catholic slurs,” they continued. “As the elected US representative of many Christians, we have to wonder if your Justice Department will ever solve the over a hundred crimes against Christian holy sites in America?”

Lawmakers threatened Garland, who serves under a Catholic president, for “persecuting Americans for speaking out at school board meetings and for persecuting peaceful protesters by investigating domestic terrorism.”

Republicans also said that “at the same time, the DOJ has ignored blatant acts of violence by groups like Antifa, who have targeted and vandalized the property of small businesses and government facilities in Portland, Seattle and beyond.”

“Americans watch in horror as your DOJ fails to respond to the violence that threatens religious freedom across the country and wonders why some criminals always seem to elude your interests,” they wrote.

“The principle of religious freedom is woven into what makes America great. No American should live in fear of practicing their religion, and no religion should be attacked in the land of the free. Religious freedom is not only a constitutional right. But also a human right. Stand up to your standards of the Constitution and the anti-Catholicism that runs rampant across America. We urge you and your department to bring justice to the culprits.”

Lawmakers asked Garland whether the DOJ “acts against anti-Catholic crimes and protects the constitutional rights of Catholic Americans” and what the department’s specific plans are to “protect Christians from crimes that target them.”

The letter came after several Catholic and other Christian churches were the target of violent attacks following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Several GOP colleagues of McClain and Banks joined them in the letter, including New York Reps. Andrew Gabarino, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa and Barry Moore of Alabama.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.