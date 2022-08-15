New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is firing back at the White House for circulating a memo justifying the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan nearly a year ago, calling the claims “demonstrably false” and attempting to brush off the chaotic withdrawal. the rug

President Biden’s National Security Council spokesman drafted a memo this week defending the administration Withdrawal from Afghanistan According to a copy of the document obtained by Fox News Digital, the president “refuses to send another generation of Americans to fight a war that should have ended long ago.”

The White House memo came after the House Foreign Affairs Committee published a critical report on the withdrawal, which killed 13 US service members, accusing the administration of failing to move US-trained Afghan military personnel and leaving at least 800 Americans behind enemy lines. Creating a major national security risk.

“Many of the claims made in this memo are patently false, and they’re all the same talk the president is repeating in his efforts to sweep the disastrous year-long Afghanistan evacuation under the rug,” McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News Digital on Monday.

White House Draft Memo Supporting Withdrawal from Afghanistan

The White House The memo called the Republicans’ review a “biased report” that was “riddled with false characters, cherry-picked information and false claims” and placed much of the blame on former President Donald Trump.

“Former President Trump’s 2020 deal with the Taliban empowered the Taliban, weakened our partners in the Afghan government, and committed to withdrawing our forces months after President Biden’s inauguration — with no clear plan for what happens next,” a National Security Council spokesman wrote in the report.

McCaul took issue with the White House’s assertion that the Doha agreement was to blame, as Biden said he would have ordered an unconditional withdrawal even if the deal had not been reached.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos last August, Biden responded to a question if the troops were withdrawn without a deal, “I’ve tried to figure out how to withdraw those troops, yes.”

Biden’s Afghanistan debacle began with the fall of Kabul a year ago, and Americans deserve answers

The Republican lawmaker blasted the White House for failing to provide his investigation with the requested documents, despite quickly preparing a counter-memo to his committee’s report.

“For some of the responses we actually received, they did not provide us with any of the documentation we requested, and many of the letters were clearly cross-referenced responses with the same language,” McCall continued in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Thousands of Afghans arrive at Kabul airport in August 2021 as US troops prepare to leave. In the chaos a suicide bomber detonated 20 pounds of explosives near the airport, killing 13 US soldiers and 170 other people.

McCall’s report says the Biden administration isn’t ready to make the move.

Only 15 consular officers were at Kabul airport when the country first came under Taliban control on August 15, out of a total of 36 in the entire evacuation, the report said.

