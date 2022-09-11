New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tore apart President Biden’s foreign policy on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, telling Fox News that the president’s actions at home and abroad have made the country less safe.

“Remember, at that time, 21 years ago today, it was the commander in chief who united the nation instead of dividing it,” McCarthy said. “Sunday Morning Futures,” So-called “MAGA Republicans,” or conservative members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump, are suggesting a new messaging strategy from President Biden and the White House that they see as a threat to the country.

“Foreign policy is important,” he continued. “You saw what happened in Afghanistan, that atrocity. Why did we close the Bagram base? Why did we let those prisoners out? Why do we close and pull out even in the summer? Why pull out without getting all the Americans out? First? All of these decisions should actually be investigated, so they don’t happen again. .”

McCarthy said the Biden administration’s proposal to restore the multilateral, Obama-era deal with Iran, which President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of in 2018, poses a danger to the world.

State Department calls Iran’s response to final draft proposal for renewal of nuclear deal ‘not constructive’

“I’m really concerned about China now, Russia now entering Ukraine. Even on our southern borders, the cartels are getting stronger day by day,” he said. “But now we have an administration that is negotiating with the regime in Iran. When we’ve had such progress with the Abraham Accords, it’s wrong to reverse that. And that’s a real concern about what’s going to happen in the future.”

“If you want to know about today 21 years ago, you have to pay attention to what’s happening now,” he added. “So in the future, nothing like that will happen again.”

Under the deal, Iran reduced its uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting some sanctions and was subject to regular inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Under the deal the country would have only 300 kilograms of uranium enriched to 3.67%, but according to the latest IAEA calculation, it now has about 3,800 kilograms enriched to 60% purity.

Negotiations to renew the deal have been going on for 16 months.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.