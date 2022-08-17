New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office Outgoing Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday dismissed the offensive comment by citing a quote from her father.

Cheney spoke early Wednesday about McCarthy’s leadership in the party, saying he was not fit to lead the GOP going forward. Harriet Hageman represented Wyoming’s at-large congressional district, easily defeating Cheney in the GOP primary race.

“We want leaders who respect our Constitution, who are faithful to our Constitution and who are going to do what it takes to uphold our oath,” Cheney said on NBC’s “Today” show, “whether it’s politically convenient or not. Kevin McCarthy certainly fits the bill.” No.”

Asked for a response, an aide to McCarthy pointed to Fox News “comments made by Liz Cheney’s father, Dick Cheney, while he was campaigning in 1976.”

Dick Cheney said at the time: “Principle is fine up to a certain point, but principle does no good if you lose it.”

McCarthy’s aide called it “an ironic quote from her father”.

Cheney was the most senior of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, which was carried out by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters who blocked the president’s congressional confirmation. Electoral College victory for Biden in the 2020 election.

The conservative lawmaker and defense hawk immediately came under verbal attack from Trump and his allies, and in May of last year she was ousted from her number three House GOP leadership position.

McCarthy said earlier this week that he believed he would be the next speaker of the House.