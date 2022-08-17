New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The “broken” immigration system at the border can be fixed, but it will take bipartisan action, the mayor of a Texas border town told Fox News.

“You cannot deal with immigration as a state or a few municipalities,” said Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal. “We have to find a plan — a national plan.”

“And by the way, border communities are in favor of securing the border,” he added.

Since October 2021, there have been a record two million migrant encounters along the US southern border and more than half a million known “getaways” – migrants found, but not apprehended by law enforcement – according to Department of Homeland Security sources. In comparison, was 1.3 million encounters At this point in the previous financial year.

Nearly 200,000 migrants clash at US southern border in July amid border crisis

“So, yes, we’re going to have the most fear here at the US-Mexico border,” Villarreal told Fox News.

According to Villarreal, border security could be tightened without curbing legal immigration if party leaders would cooperate. As an example, he said President Biden, a Democrat, and Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, could work together to find solutions to stem the flow of immigrants.

“If you’re the president, call the governor, sit down and have a conversation,” Villarreal told Fox News. If the two parties don’t cooperate, “we’re going to continue to be divided on immigration and border security.”

REP. Turner Says Mayorkas Are ‘Liing’ About Border: It’s A ‘Significant’ Threat To National Security

Villarreal also criticized Biden’s catch-and-release policy, which allows the release of newly apprehended illegal immigrants in the U.S., saying the mayor is “not good for our country.”

Last September, Florida sued the Biden administration over its catch-and-release policy, arguing that it harms the state’s “quasi-sovereign interests.” A federal judge in May allowed the case to proceed, saying Biden’s policies for illegal immigrants at the southern border were “little more than speedbumps.”

Fentanyl seizures at the southern border rose more than 200% in July

“You have the issue of immigration and then you have the issue of border security, but here’s the thing: These are not mutually exclusive concepts,” Villarreal told Fox News. “We need to handle immigration in a way that benefits America.”

As of October 1, 2021, there have been more than 200,000 encounters and more than 30,000 known gateways in the Rio Grande sector along the southern border. Customs and Border Protection Sources.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s been 20,000, sometimes 30,000 in a month [Rio Grande Valley] sector, and in some cases they get more than that,” Villarreal told Fox News. “Rio Grande City, along with the entire Rio Grande Valley, has endured our broken immigration system for decades.”

“It’s unbelievable as far as the numbers go,” Villarreal said. “It’s just too much.”

“My opinion is: it can be solved,” he concluded.

Bill Melugin, Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.