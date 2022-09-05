New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

More immigrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Sunday, and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again blasted Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he was using them as human pawns.

The migrants arrived in the Windy City last week after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago. Abbott said he would continue to house immigrants in sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.

Lightfoot said while she welcomes new residents, she has a problem with Abbott bringing immigrants to her city.

“My disappointment comes from the actions of the governor of Texas,” she said at a news conference. “There could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but he chooses to do none of that. Instead, he chooses to send humans across the country to an indeterminate location. That’s unacceptable.”

“It’s creating a human crisis and it makes no sense to me,” Lightfoot said.

After the first two busloads of migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, Lightfoot said the city would help them find shelter, work and school.

The mayor reiterated that criticism in his speech on Sunday afternoon.

“We are a welcoming city. We will always step up and do the right thing to make sure that immigrants who come to our city are well received, supported,” she said.

Lightfoot announced the launch of a donation page for migrants in response to the arrivals. The page calls for essential items such as clothes, shoes, diapers and blankets. It also asks that interested participants sign up to volunteer and help with donations.

“We have people coming in as families, in many instances young children having their first taste of democracy and freedom, and we need to make sure they have a favorable memory of Chicago and the United States,” Lightfoot said. “Wherever their life journey takes them, I want them to feel like they’ve come to this city in this moment and we’ve wrapped our arms around them, loved them and supported them.”

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez appeared upset by Lightfoot’s intense focus on illegal immigrants being sent to Chicago.

Referring to the donation page, Lopez wrote in a tweet, “And to the victims of Chicago’s gang violence… [crickets]”Lopez used a cricket bug emoji to say he was getting nothing but silence from the mayor.

From the affluent downtown areas to the South Side, Chicago residents are dealing with an increase in violent crime. Chicago saw a bloody and deadly Labor Day weekend. So far eight people have been killed and dozens injured in the firing.

Last year, 797 people were murdered in Chicago, 25 more than in 2020 and the most since 1996, according to police statistics. However, as of August 28, homicides are down 16% this year to 444.

Abbott has also sent immigrants to Washington, DC and New York City.

“Mayor Lightfoot loves her city’s responsibility to welcome all, regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these immigrants receive resources from sanctuary cities that have the capacity to serve them,” he said. statement last week.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.