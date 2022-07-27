Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been named permanent co-hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

(CNN)It definitely won’t happen every day Double, but “Danger!” It has been decided that two hosts are better than one.
Producers of the beloved game show have decided to keep former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik and champ Ken Jennings as “Jeopardy” hosts for the foreseeable future, with the pair splitting duties.
Bialik and Jennings Started co-hosting in 2021After 2020 Longtime host Alex Trebek has died And the subsequent elaborate — And full — Find a new host.
Executive producer Michael Davis announced in a statement on the show’s website Wednesday, “I’m writing today with the exciting news that we’ve signed on with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy! “In Mayim and Ken, we have the beginning of their Jeopardy Two are excellent hosts! Hosting careers that have their own unique fans, new fans and traditional Jeopardy! connects with the audience.”
Jennings will host as the new season begins in September, as well as serve as host for the Second Chance Tournament and Tournament of Champions, the announcement said.
Bialik, who also currently stars on Fox’s “Call Me Cat,” will appear on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” will host. on ABC in primetime and will host the main show for a run starting in January.
“Current plans are to juggle as many weeks with her two new contests as well as her other primetime commitments, Jeopardy! National College Championship and ‘Call Me Cat,'” the announcement said. “We know you value consistency, so we won’t flip flop hosts constantly and will keep you updated on hosting schedules.”
Davis added: “Both Maim and Ken are incredibly talented and just lovely people. They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this organization of television programming. In turn, the staff and I are honored to work with them.”