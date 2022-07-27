type here...
Entertainment Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been named permanent...
Entertainment

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been named permanent co-hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

By printveela editor

-

38
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)It definitely won’t happen every day Double, but “Danger!” It has been decided that two hosts are better than one.

Producers of the beloved game show have decided to keep former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik and champ Ken Jennings as “Jeopardy” hosts for the foreseeable future, with the pair splitting duties.
Bialik and Jennings Started co-hosting in 2021After 2020 Longtime host Alex Trebek has died And the subsequent elaborate — And full — Find a new host.
    Executive producer Michael Davis announced in a statement on the show’s website Wednesday, “I’m writing today with the exciting news that we’ve signed on with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy! “In Mayim and Ken, we have the beginning of their Jeopardy Two are excellent hosts! Hosting careers that have their own unique fans, new fans and traditional Jeopardy! connects with the audience.”
      Jennings will host as the new season begins in September, as well as serve as host for the Second Chance Tournament and Tournament of Champions, the announcement said.
      Read on
      Bialik, who also currently stars on Fox’s “Call Me Cat,” will appear on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” will host. on ABC in primetime and will host the main show for a run starting in January.
        “Current plans are to juggle as many weeks with her two new contests as well as her other primetime commitments, Jeopardy! National College Championship and ‘Call Me Cat,'” the announcement said. “We know you value consistency, so we won’t flip flop hosts constantly and will keep you updated on hosting schedules.”
          Davis added: “Both Maim and Ken are incredibly talented and just lovely people. They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this organization of television programming. In turn, the staff and I are honored to work with them.”

          Previous articleWho Is Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’ Victor Bout, Who Could Be Freed in Brittany Griner’s Prisoner Swap?
          Next articleUkraine attacks the Kherson bridge; Russia intensifies missile strikes

          Latest news

          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          The Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Royals before the MLB trade deadline

          NEW YORK – The first domino of the upcoming MLB trade deadline has fallen to the New York...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          DeSantis Announces Plan to Address ESG Impact in Florida

          off Video Ron DeSantis Announces Florida's Plan to Fight ESG Florida Gov....
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Hillary Clinton’s Former Chief Strategist Manchin Reveals Why Inflation Bill Won’t Affect Midterms

          closer Video Manchin was 'always in the game' for Democrats 'Special Report'...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Brad Pitt ‘dating’ again but not in ‘serious relationship’ after years of split from Angelina Jolie: report

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here.NewYou...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          The Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari is slated to return to All-Pro form after another knee procedure

          Green Bay, Wis. - David Bakhtiari compares it to driving a sports car. His finely tuned...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          A huge humpback whale body smashes a boat in Massachusetts

          off Video A humpback whale breaches a boat in Plymouth, Massachusetts A...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News