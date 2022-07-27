Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been named permanent co-hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’

(CNN) It definitely won’t happen every day Double, but “Danger!” It has been decided that two hosts are better than one.

Producers of the beloved game show have decided to keep former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik and champ Ken Jennings as “Jeopardy” hosts for the foreseeable future, with the pair splitting duties.

Executive producer Michael Davis announced in a statement on the show’s website Wednesday, “I’m writing today with the exciting news that we’ve signed on with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy! “In Mayim and Ken, we have the beginning of their Jeopardy Two are excellent hosts! Hosting careers that have their own unique fans, new fans and traditional Jeopardy! connects with the audience.”

Jennings will host as the new season begins in September, as well as serve as host for the Second Chance Tournament and Tournament of Champions, the announcement said.

