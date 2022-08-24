Maxwell Frost, one of the first Gen Z candidates for Congress, has won his primary

Toggle caption Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Progressive activist Maxwell Frost, one of the first members of Generation Z to run for Congress, has won his Democratic primary, according to a race call from The Associated Press.

Frost’s victory makes his path to Congress almost certain, as the Orlando-based seat is considered a solidly Democratic district. Frost will face Republican Calvin Wimbish in November.

“Today’s election is proof that Central Florida’s working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more,” Frost said in a statement. “I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, organizers, cashiers and other members of this passionate community who support this campaign.”

At 25, Frost qualifies for age requirements to serve in the US House. The 2022 midterms are the first elections where members of Generation Z can run for congressional office. The Pew Research Center Gen Z considers anyone born between 1997 and 2012.

Frost campaigned on major progressive issues, including Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, student loan cancellation, and an end to gun violence. He first became involved in political organizing in 2012 while in high school after a shooting in Newtown, Conn. spoke publicly For surviving a separate incident of gun violence.

“Our generation was born into a lot of trauma and people are frustrated about things. And I think because of that, our generation naturally thinks about things a little differently,” Frost told NPR.

Former March for Our Lives national organizing director and ACLU activist state Sen. Randolph Brassey and former Florida Reps. Corinne Brown and Alan Grayson beat out a crowded field of nine other contenders.

Frost also topped his competitors Fund raising Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. While gaining major national support from progressive leaders including Elizabeth Warren.

In an interview with NPR, Frost acknowledged that age plays a symbolic role in his campaign.

“Yes we march, yes we engage in mutual aid, yes we engage in social media and now we are running for office because we believe we are ready to be in the room and be the voice of our community and we can. Do it and let the youth Should,” he said.