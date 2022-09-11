New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Max Verstappen’s winning streak continued at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as the dominant driver claimed his fifth straight win and his sixth straight podium.

Verstappen is now within striking distance of his second consecutive F1 points title with six races remaining. He has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc, who finished second after another questionable tactical decision in the race. Verstappen could take the title next month in Singapore.

Victory at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza was Verstappen’s first career podium at the iconic track. His previous highest finish was fifth in 2018. He started the race in seventh place, but several grid penalties to the drivers in front of him eased his way and by the fifth lap he was in the lead.

On lap 12, the virtual safety car came out when Sebastian Vettel dealt with an electrical problem.

Leclerc was brought into the pits for a tire change, which allowed Verstappen to take the lead. Seven laps later, Leclerc returned to the pits after taking the lead from Verstappen. He rejoined the race in third place and moved up to second – where he would finish.

“The finish was disappointing, I wish we could have raced a bit more,” Leclerc said after the race, via Reuters. “It’s a shame, but I gave everything today. I wish I could have won in front of the wonderful tifosi (fans), but I couldn’t do it today.”

The race came to an anticlimactic end when Daniel Ricciardo’s car stopped on lap 47.

A safety car came out and a final lap for the win was never in vain. Verstappen took first place under caution followed by Leclerc in second and George Russell in third.

Carlos Sainz Jr and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively.

