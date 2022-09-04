New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Max Verstappen gave his home Netherlands fans what they wanted at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on Sunday.

The Red Bull Racing leader, who already holds a large lead in the 2022 F1 driver standings with 284 points coming into the race, took victory with his home fans watching.

“Winning your home GP is always special. This year I had to work harder for it. A fantastic weekend and I’m really happy that we got the Dutch GP.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mercedes’ George Russell was second, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was fourth.

F1 star Max Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix after starting from 14th

Red Bull Helmut Marco Mercedes came into the match “very strong,” but “in dire need of a start.”

Verstappen was the first to start, followed by Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Russell. And while it was a back-and-forth jostle for first place, Verstappen’s strategy with his Red Bull team worked.

“It wasn’t a straightforward race but we had to push with the safety car, the virtual safety car, making the right calls,” he said.

Max Verstappen of Red Bulls wins the F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen kept his winning streak alive, pushing it to four straight races now and his 10th win of the season. Verstappen also won the Dutch Grand Prix last year.

The race saw some drama from the Mercedes camp about Hamilton and Russell. Hamilton was at the end of the race, but Russell wanted softer tires on his car at the pit stop. Mercedes allowed that to happen and Hamilton’s team was audibly ticked off on the radio.

The move left Hamilton in first place and he eventually dropped to fourth.

“I can’t describe how p——,” he said to himself Team Radio by Sky Sports.

But Hamilton cooled off after a while.

“To all the mechanics, great job today,” he said. “These are the best pit stops we’ve had all year, so thanks for the continued effort. Let’s keep going. We’ll still get the points today.”

“We want to keep it close, you know, always,” Russell said of passing Hamilton at the end after the race on the podium.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Verstappen’s lead in the F1 standings has grown to 109 points, a very comfortable margin.