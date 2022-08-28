New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Max Verstappen climbed his way from the bottom half of the grid to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz Jr and George Russell.

Verstappen and Perez are both racing for Red Bull. Sainz drove for Scuderia Ferrari and Russell with Mercedes. This is the second year in a row that Verstappen has topped the Belgian Grand Prix.

“Fantastic Sunday guys, the car has been a rocket ship all weekend,” the Dutch-born racer told his team as he crossed the finish line, via Formula1.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He said after the race: “It was a very intense first lap trying to stay clear… but once we settled down after the safety car, the car really got on the rails. When we were in the lead, it was all about handling and this weekend has been incredible.

“It’s a weekend I couldn’t have imagined before, but we want them more so we’ll keep working hard.”

Verstappen, who started the race in 14th place, maintained a tight grip on the points table. Victory at the Belgian Grand Prix marks his third consecutive win since returning to France in July. It was his ninth win of the season.

Perez finished third in the points table. His second place marked his seventh podium of the season and could put him at the top of the points standings in the next race as he moves ahead of Charles Leclerc.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali ‘no more racing in Russia’

“I was really hoping it would be a good chance today, but Max was on another planet today, he was flying, he was untouchable,” Perez said, via Sky Sports. “Especially the first stint was very poor in terms of relegation, but it was a strong result for the team.

“We managed to get a lot of points today, which is important, it was a bit chaotic on lap one, and I had a really poor start and lost key positions but managed to get them back to 5th.”

Sainz is fifth in the points table. After finishing third on Sunday, he now has seven podiums on the season. It was his first podium since he won in Britain in early July.

LeClerc finished sixth behind Fernando Alonso and Russell. He managed to keep up on the last lap and Alonso edged him out of the top five.

Alonso got into a heated argument with Lewis Hamilton early in the race.

The two were battling for position when Hamilton pulled to the outside of Alonso at the turn. He ran over him and went airborne. Had to withdraw from the race.

After a slightly heated moment, Hamilton admitted he was wrong.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The next race is next weekend in the Netherlands.