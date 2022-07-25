New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw to receivers in practice Sunday for the first time since Los Angeles’ Super Bowl victory.

Stafford underwent an injection in his throwing elbow early in the offseason to treat an unspecified injury he suffered late last season. He avoided any serious throws during minicamps and held team activities, but he threw again in the Rams’ opening practice of training camp at UC Irvine.

“It’s great to go out there, get some rust, put some pressure on it and see how it reacts,” Stafford said.

Stafford has steadily increased his throwing activity in recent months, and he threw the ball in unofficial drills before training camp. In addition to the usual camp work, he will have to build a relationship with new receiver Allen Robinson, who joined Los Angeles as a free agent shortly before Robert Woods was traded to Tennessee.

“Trying to progress back into it,” Stafford said. “My time between OTAs and camp is like that. It’s a little bit of a process, but you just have to sit there and go with it.”

Stafford and the Rams have repeatedly said he should be ready well in advance of Los Angeles’ regular season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 8 at Sophie Stadium. Rams coach Sean McVay usually doesn’t let his key starters play in the preseason.

McVay announced Sunday that the Rams have decided not to place Jalen Ramsey on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, allowing the All-Pro cornerback to participate in the walk-through portions of training camp practices. Ramsey underwent surgery on his shoulder in the offseason and the Rams said Saturday that he will start the year on the PUP list.

Rookie safety Quentin Lake remains on the PUP list while the team monitors a knee injury, McVay said.