the movie “Dallas Sting” starring Matthew McConaughey Production was suddenly put on the chopping block weeks before it began.

Although it is not confirmed why Skydance movie was cancelled, the producers reportedly received “disturbing allegations surrounding elements of the true story on which the drama is based”. The Hollywood ReportR.

The film is made to highlight the true story of a girls’ soccer team that travels to China to participate in an international tournament. “Dallas Sting” is set in 1984 and stars McConaughey as the team’s coach, Bill Kinder.

of Marvel “The Falcon and the Winter Soldiers” Director Cary Skogland and Berlanti Schecher Productions are expected to work on the inspirational sports film.

The Skydance team and producers were “disappointed with the development” as they strongly believed that the story of the 1984 girls’ soccer team deserved to be told on the big screen, sources told the media outlet.

Although “Dallas Sting” was almost completely cast, the drama was axed six weeks before production began.

“Booksmart” and “Dopesic” star Kaitlyn Dever plays the coach’s daughter in the film.

“Dallas Sting” is scheduled to feature a movie script by “GLOW” creators – Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

The film is set in flashback to 1984 when President Reagan opened relations with China. The communist country invited America to send the US women’s soccer team to compete in the first World Championship overseas.

In the scrapped film, McConaughey plays a coach who creates a new team in response to China’s invitation, leading them on the sporting adventure of a lifetime.

However, Skydance’s production reportedly paid a heavy price for the lengthy audition process to cast real-life soccer players, who took acting classes to meet the film’s requirements.

A representative for Skydance’s production company did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.