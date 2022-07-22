New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson share a special bond.

On Friday, McConaughey, 52, took to Twitter and Instagram to share two pictures of Harrelson, 60, co-starring on the set of the 2008 film “Surfer, Dude.”

“The original wild man,” McConaughey captioned the images. The two stars looked happy with their arms around each other and smiling widely for the camera.

Reese Witherspoon is fully supportive of their friendship. actress He commented“Love this friendship” with heart eyes in McConaughey’s Instagram post.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Enjoy a Shirtless Paddleboard Ride on Family Vacation in Croatia

Another Instagram user added, “My favorite bromance.”

“True Detective” co-stars — who Both are from Texas – Have a long history together, both professionally and personally. Their working relationship began while co-starring in 1999’s “EDtv”.

They reunited for the comedy “Surfer, Dude” and became a critically acclaimed crime-fighting duo. The HBO crime series, “True Detective,” In 2014

Matthew McConaughey Advocates for Responsible Gun Ownership in Emotional White House Press Briefing

The two friends recently reconnected on a group vacation in Dubrovnik, Croatia. McConaughey and Harrelson were spotted soaking up the sun as they shared a paddleboard in the Adriatic Sea.

McConaughey sat at the front of the board wearing gray swim trunks, a backwards baseball cap and sunglasses, while Harrelson sat behind him in green swim trunks.

The two men decided to go shirtless during their water adventure.

McConaughey’s wife of 10 years, Camila AlvesShe leaves the meeting with the boys and paddles out in her own inflatable kayak.

The “Interstellar” star and Alves share three children. Harrelson and his wife, Laura Louie, have been married for 13 years and have three children together.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2019, Harrelson admitted that he has an annual tradition. “Friendship trips” with his buddies .

At the time, he shared a photo on Instagram with McConaughey, Chris Rock, Sacha Baron Cohen and Baron Cohen’s wife Isla Fisher at Bonos’ South of France home.

“I take the ‘Friendship Tour’ every year,” Harrelson told DeGeneres. “I thought about calling my rich friends a bender to leave, but I thought, ‘No, you know – a friendship trip, better’.”

He said: “You go, stay at their house, drink yourself into oblivion. Very good.”

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.