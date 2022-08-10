NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Matthew McConaughey has appeared in films since the early 1990s. His big screen debut was in 1993 in “Dazed and Confused”. Later, he acted in “A Time to Kill” and “Lone Star”. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon
    Matthew McConaughey and actress Reese Witherspoon have co-starred in several films, including the “Sing” franchise and the 2012 drama “Mud.” (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey with his Oscar in 2014
    In 2014, McConaughey won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of Ron Woodroof in “Dallas Buyers Club.” (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey, Oscar-winning actor
    In 2011, Matthew McConaughey starred as Mick Haller in the crime drama “Lincoln Lawyer”. Lincoln appeared in car ads for years after the film’s release. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey with Jennifer Lopez
    In the 2000s, Matthew McConaughey appeared in romantic comedies. In 2001, he starred in the rom-com “The Wedding Planner” opposite Jennifer Lopez. Later, he ventured into more serious roles, starting with “The Lincoln Lawyer” in 2011. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson
    Matthew McConaughey stars in two romantic comedies alongside Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson. They first appeared in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” in 2003 and then in “Fool’s Gold” in 2008. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey, Academy Award winning actor
    In 2014, McConaughey starred in “Interstellar” opposite Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. The adventure drama won an Oscar for “Best Achievement in Visual Effects”. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves in 2007
    Matthew McConaughey met his wife Camila Alves in 2006. They married in 2012 and have three children, Levi Alves McConaughey, Livingston Alves McConaughey and Vida Alves McConaughey. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila McConaughey
    Camila McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey at the Mac, Jack and McConaughey Gala in 2022. (Getty Images)

  • Matthew McConaughey in the White House in 2022
    Born in Uvalde, TX, it is unclear whether McConaughey is a Democrat or a Republican, but in recent years, he has become increasingly involved in politics. Here, he is photographed giving an impassioned speech on gun reform at the White House in June 2022 after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in his hometown of Uvalde that killed 21 people. (Getty Images)