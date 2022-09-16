New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“The Crown” star Matt Smith He shares his interactions with British royals and claims he once heard that Queen Elizabeth II used to watch the hit TV show.

During a recent appearance on “Today,” Smith opened up about the time she met future King Charles III and Prince Harry. He could only admire the king on his shoes, he met Harry at a polo match and it was confirmed that he was a fan of the show.

“I met Harry once at the polo, which seemed a bit grand, but it wasn’t that grand. And he walked up to me and he went ‘grandad’ because he’d watched the show,” Smith recalled. “Can’t say I don’t know if he’s watching it right now, but he’s seen it quite a bit.”

Smith also shared what he had.I heard that the queen saw it“And she would devote her Sunday nights to watching Netflix shows on the projector.

NETLFIX’s ‘The Crown’ halts production ‘disrespectful’ to Queen Elizabeth II

In the first two seasons of “The Crown,” Smith played Prince Philip, a younger version of The Duke of Edinburgh. He played a real-life role from the time he and the Queen married in 1947 until her coronation in 1953 and the birth of Prince Edward in 1963.

The role was given to Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip throughout Seasons 3 and 4, covering events from 1964 to the early 1990s.

It seems the real-life inspiration behind the character isn’t too happy with the idea of ​​his family history playing out on a television show. A friend of Smith ran into Prince Philip at an event and couldn’t resist asking what he thought of the show.

“My friend was sitting next to him [a] Once dinner, and he asked him. Actually, Philip asked my friend if he ‘did’The Crown,'” he said. “The first course came, then the second course came, then the third course came, and by the end of the meal my friend couldn’t resist. He said, ‘Philip I have to ask, have you seen ‘The Crown’?’ And he apparently turned around and went, ‘Don’t be ridiculous.'”

During an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in February, Prince Harry opened up about his thoughts. A Netflix showIt gives fans a rough idea of ​​what “that lifestyle” looks like and what it means to put “family and duty and service above all else.”

“I’m more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than stories I’ve written about my family or my wife. [Meghan Markle] or myself because it is the difference between [‘The Crown’] Obviously fictitious. Take that as you will, but this is being reported as fact because you think it’s news. I have a real problem with that,” Harry said on the show.

Prince Harry reveals what he thinks of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

After Queen’s death“The Crown” paused production on Season 6 out of respect for the empress and her many years of duty and service.

Before the hiatus in production, creator Peter Morgan opened up to Deadline about the intention, saying it was to show love for the queen.

“‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her, and I have nothing to add at the moment, just silence and respect,” Morgan said. “I think we might as well stop filming out of respect.”

Smith also opened up about his own feelings about losing the Queen, saying that after her death he wanted to return to London to pay his respects and celebrate her life in his own way.

“I think it’s a piece of history. I don’t think we’ll ever have a monarch who serves for 70 years,” he said. “She’s seen 13 prime ministers come and go, like 14 presidents, or something like that. I want to be like that. In London, I want to experience it. I really want to participate in this celebration.”

He said that while his mother was attending the procession in person, he wasn’t sure if he would be there, and might end up watching it on TV in a pub with his friends.