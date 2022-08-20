Matt Patricia looks to be Patriots offensive play caller as QB Mack Jones makes preseason debut

Foxboro, Mass. – Matt Patricia appears to be the New England Patriots next offensive play caller.

Former defensive coordinator and Detroit head coach, quarterback Mack Jones and the Patriots’ starting offensive unit opened Friday night’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, a 20-10 New England win.

At this point, it’s not surprising. Patricia has been calling plays in training camp and has done more than Joe Judge and Bill Belichick.

Last week started the same way. Patricia opened the Patriots preseason opener by calling offensive plays for Brian Hoyer and the Patriots backup offense. It only lasted two series, but Judge ended the game calling plays as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Patricia was the head coach calling the plays during the Patriots’ 11-on-11 drills this summer. That’s why he’s considered the favorite to replace longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the Pats’ new play caller. As seen last week, Judge has called some plays this summer. Belichick also called the plays in camp.

On Friday night, Patricia called the plays for all three quarterbacks. When the starting offense took the field, Patricia stood on the sideline with a large play call sheet to go with her headset. He was apparently talking to Jones pre-snap.

“Matty did a great job. He’s one of the smartest guys I’ve ever seen. In terms of football knowledge,” said Jones, who completed 4-of-8 passes for 61 yards to go with a 75.5 passer rating. In his 2022 preseason debut. “Between all the coaches we’ve had, they’ve done a great job preparing us. He’s really starting to get a feel for it. That’s the thing — just grow every week and make sure we have good days together.

“He’s easy to talk to on the sidelines. A very easy-going coach, but very demanding and I respect him. I hope we can grow for a long time.”

If anything, all three coaches are involved in some aspect. When the Patriots’ first drive ended three-and-out, Judge and Belichick met Jones on the bench while Patricia met the offensive linemen. After the second drive, another three and out, it was Patricia and Judge who met the quarterbacks. The three coaches met after the Patriots’ third series, which resulted in a touchdown.

When Hoyer arrived, for the fourth series, Patricia was still calling the plays. When Zappé took the field on the fifth drive, Patricia was still in charge of the offense. It stayed like that for the rest of the night.

When asked if Patricia was calling offensive plays on every play, Belichick responded. “Communication with the quarterback, yes. As far as calling the plays, the whole ‘nother process on that, but yes.”