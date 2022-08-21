New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It was produced by Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso Tour of Georgia To see the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Couple – Traveled by private jet – Peach arrived in the state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, appeared in loose-fitting khaki pants and a black button-down open to reveal a white T-shirt.

Barroso, 46, sported a casual look, seen in a white jumpsuit with oversized sunglasses and animal-print sneakers.

Along with Damon, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez started arriving to say “I do” a second time. A woman – dressed in white Affleck was seen arriving at the estate Saturday afternoon by bus.

A caterer also appeared Arrived at the wedding venue on Saturday afternoon with cake boxes.

It’s no surprise that Damon, 51, witnessed Affleck and Lopez exchange “I dos.”

“I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together,” Damon told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “We were both in love with the same thing – acting and filmmaking. We really impressed each other. Formative, important years and it bonded us for life.”

The The friends recently reunited on set An untitled Nike film in June. This is Affleck’s directorial debut for Damon. However, this isn’t the first time Affleck and Damon have worked together.

Both of them won an Oscar for writing the script.Good Will Hunting,” in which they both appeared. Damon and Affleck also appeared together in 2021’s “The Last Duel.”

Affleck and Lopez’s wedding day preparations were in full swing on Saturday as several delivery trucks arrived at his 87-acre Georgia estate.

An air-conditioned porta potty has also made its way into the wedding venue.

Affleck and Lopez The ceremony is expected to take place on Saturday evening in the middle of their three-day wedding weekend. The weekend wedding celebration began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and will conclude with a celebratory barbecue Sunday.

People are working round the clock for what they are eagerly waiting for A star-studded event, Affleck is raising white tents all over the property.

While the crew prepares for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that during their stay, the guests could be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks display.

In the days leading up to the wedding ceremony, workers were seen building what appeared to be an altar A sprawling Georgian estate. The luxurious wedding venue is located on Hampton Island overlooking the Newport River.

According to the Daily Mail, the price tag for the wedding was over $400,000. Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty Affleck will officiate And Lopez’s weekend weddings.

The wedding weekend got off to a slightly rocky start as an ambulance was seen leaving the property on Friday hours before the wedding festivities.

This is not confirmed They were taken to an area hospital or for any reason. The Daily Mail reported that Affleck’s mother was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Bold, fell from the dock, injuring her leg and requiring stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair.