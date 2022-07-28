Matt Corral texted Lane Kiffin to comment on his ‘regret’ playing for Ole Miss

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin appeared as a guest on ESPN’s “First Take” Wednesday morning.

Kiffin was asked a question by ESPN Harry Douglas About comments Tuesday by Matt Corral, a member of the Carolina Panthers and former Ole Miss quarterback.

Coral said on Tuesday Charlotte Observer He regrets choosing to play at Ole Miss because he didn’t face competition at quarterback.

“Matt immediately texted me to say that’s not what he meant,” Kiffin said Wednesday. “And he’s actually competing here, so. He’s a rookie in the NFL. He’s not going to say everything right. He’s not going to throw everything right, especially in his first year. I’m sure he’ll pick it up. But you know, we’re in a period where there’s not a lot going on in the media, and as I told him , it runs for 48 hours – nobody remembers.”

Corral said Tuesday, “I took the easy way out because I felt like I could play right away. Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I went to a place where I could compete.”

From 2018-21, Corral played quarterback at Ole Miss. The Carolina Panthers selected Corral with the 30th pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Corral’s answer came in response to a question on Tuesday, “What’s the difference in mentality when you’re kind of the last two years in college — when you’re trying to be in a competitive situation and prove yourself one day — on today’s basis, in preparation?”

Corral:Former Ole Miss QB regrets choosing Rebels

Tim Tebow:Archie touts Coral as the best Ole Miss QB over Eli Manning

Stay up to date with: Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

“You know, I take it back to where I decided to go to college,” Corral said. “I took the easy way out because I felt like I could play right away. Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I went to a place where I could compete. So that being said, they want to compete against the best. And I think it’s going to be a great competition for this room.” , because we’re all competitors in that room, and we understand what we do and what we’re going to do.”

Kiffin became the head coach of Ole Miss football prior to the 2020 season.

Eric Hall A major digital producer for sports with the USA TODAY Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.