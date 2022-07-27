New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Third-round NFL draft pick Matt Corral certainly has competition on his hands when he begins his NFL career as a member of quarterbacks Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield is ahead of him On the depth chart.

It’s a competitive situation Carroll wishes he’d avoided taking the “easy way out” in college Ole Miss to play Immediately.

“I’m taking it back to where I decided to go to college,” Corral told reporters Tuesday. “I took the easy way out because I felt like I could play right away. And knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I’ve gone to a place where I can compete.

“That being said, the best of the best, they want competition. And I think for this [quarterback] The room, it’s a great competition because we’re all competitors in that room, and we all understand what the task is to get done. And we’re going to do it,” he continued.

Corral played in four games during his freshman season at Ole Miss before redshirting. He was the starter for the next three years, including two under head coach Lane Kiffin.

Corral had a breakout junior season, throwing for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns in leading the Rebels to a 10-3 record.

On Wednesday, Kiffin was asked about Corral’s comments on ESPN’s “First Take” and said Corral texted him to say his comments didn’t come across the way he intended.

“Matt immediately texted me to say he didn’t mean it,” Kiffin said said on Wednesday . “And he’s actually in the competition here. He’s a rookie in the NFL. He doesn’t say everything right and he doesn’t throw everything right. Especially in his first year. I’m sure he’ll take it back. We’re in an era where there’s not a lot going on in the media. So, as I told him, it’s 48 Run for hours. No one remembers.”

