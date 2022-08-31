New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A woman who accused former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two others of gang-raping her last year while in high school recalled her “traumatic experience” earlier Tuesday.

The woman’s lawsuit alleges that Araiza and two of his classmates from San Diego State University raped her in the bedroom after she and Araiza had sex outside the house at a Halloween college party.

In an interview with CBS News, the unnamed woman said stitches were removed from her body and she was left with blood and bruises.

She said she was conscious and passed out during the alleged incident, but she wrote in her diary that she was “casually face down on the bed waiting for it to be over”.

“I was forced to go through this horrible traumatic experience that I never asked for,” she said.

The woman said she reported the incident to the police the day after the incident and told a friend who noticed her crying that she had “just been raped”.

Ariza was cut from the Bills on Saturday, the team’s general manager Brandon Beane said “ Buffalo culture is more important than winning football games.”

“There are a lot of things that are out of our hands. It’s about letting Matt handle his situation.” he added .

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.