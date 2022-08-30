New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Matt Araiza’s parents released a statement amid allegations that their son was one of three men released by the Buffalo Bills last year who gang-raped a 17-year-old girl at San Diego State University. A student.

Araiza’s parents said “a war has been waged against our son” and that “the rule of law is innocent until proven innocent.”

“He was tried and convicted in the media based on information released via social media only from the alleged victim and her lawyer. People took his information as fact, when it wasn’t,” the statement read.

“We don’t wish this experience on anyone, but question why our son is the only one getting this kind of treatment through social media and the national news media. He’s the only one with vitriol.

“He was coerced, discriminated against, harassed and subjected to multiple and continuous threats of violence and death. He was fired from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We are all undone. Every member of our family.”

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego Superior Court, alleges that Araiza had sex with the minor outside the home and then brought her to a party, where he repeatedly raped her. The victim said she was conscious and out but could recall the moments when the three men repeatedly assaulted her.

Araiza’s parents’ statement is consistent with what he said Friday when the lawsuit came to public attention.

“The facts of this incident are not as portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press,” he said. “I’m looking forward to setting a record soon.”

“The rumors of value have grown into reality,” added Mr. and Mrs. Araiza. “There are many witness reports to refute the claims made against him. The judicial system is designed to find facts and make decisions. They should be allowed.”

The Bills released the 22-year-old, nicknamed the “Punt God,” on Saturday.

“We tried to be thorough and thoughtful and not rush to judgment, and I will say it wasn’t easy,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said, via The Washington Post. “You’re trying to put facts around a legal situation sometimes with limited information.

The victim’s attorney, Dan Gillian, ripped the team after the punter’s release, saying, “The Buffalo Bills had no choice but to cut their young punter after their response to our lawsuit was so badly damaged: they ignored us as I warned them. They could have avoided it if they had kept their heads in the sand.”

Beane said the team was unaware of those allegations when it selected him in the sixth round, despite claims it knew about the situation before taking Ariza in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s not easy hearing about some of the things I’ve heard the last few hours. I haven’t had much sleep to be honest with you,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

Araiza’s attorney, Kerry L. Armstrong, said he hopes his client will be back in the NFL soon.

He said: “I’m sure he’s very upset and disappointed that his career with the Bills has ended not because he played poorly, but because of false accusations made against him by a young woman and her lawyer.”

Gillian said his client wasn’t out for the money, criticizing Armstrong for suggesting the same.

The police investigation into the case is ongoing. The results of the investigation are in the hands of the district attorney. There is no current timeline on when a decision will be made on whether to file charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.