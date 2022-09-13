Matip is the last to rise to ease anxiety at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp could hardly look at it. Another night of Champions League agony beckoned to Liverpool when Joel Matip landed a powerful header in the 89th minute to clear Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasver, but Dušan Tadić was blown off the line. Or because of the line, which confirmed the signal on the referee’s clock. Klopp was looking away from the pitch as the referee pointed to the center circle and pointed to Liverpool’s campaign in a completely different direction.

It was late, sloppy and there is still plenty of room for Liverpool to improve, but it was a precious win after the fall of Napoli and with their season already at a crucial juncture. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring before Kudus equalized for Ajax. Liverpool began to regret the missed opportunity when Matip finally converted a corner from Kostas Tsimikas.

After days of beating his players with the ‘absolute truth’, Klopp made four changes to the team responsible for what he described as the worst performance of his Liverpool reign at Napoli last week. One was forced, Costas Tsimikas replaced an injured Andy Robertson, and three were direct responses to the disaster in Italy as Joe Gomez, James Milner and Roberto Firmino went down to the bench. Diogo Jota was chosen ahead of the summer signing of Darwin Nunes as Klopp looked for a more compact side to counter-press to restart Liverpool’s Champions League campaign. The inclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold made him the youngest player in Liverpool history to reach the 50 club cap mark in Europe at the age of 23 years and 341 days.

The Champions League anthem was not played before kick-off, and the traditional sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone was forgotten after just a few notes as UEFA and Liverpool paid tribute to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II. Anfield were asked to observe a period of silence in honor of the late monarch, and it was mostly observed with respect. One shout of “Liverpool” and a couple of hoots were met with immediate orders to shut up from the rest of the crowd while the majority silently paid their respects.

Joel Matip towers over the Ajax defense to make a difference. Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Klopp’s call for Liverpool to “reinvent” themselves after Napoli did not lead to a radically different approach, although the improvement was noticeable and immediate. Recalled, again in good shape Thiago Alcántara and Jota made an impact early on, while Matip’s quick run-outs from the defense helped break the Ajax line and put the Dutch champions under continued pressure early on. It paid off when the hosts quickly took the lead, which should ease some of the anxiety at Anfield.

Luis Diaz, one of the few who escaped criticism in Naples, won a header from Alisson’s clearance and set him on the Jota path. Two Ajax defenders lashed out at the Liverpool striker, but he easily held them off before freeing Salah in the penalty area. After seven goalless games in the Champions League, his longest drought in the competition, Salah couldn’t have dreamed of a better opportunity to end an unwanted streak and beat Pasvir convincingly in a corner.

Every Liverpool player joined in the celebration and it seemed like the past week’s self-doubt was released as they bombarded the Pasver goal in search of a second. Diaz converted a great opportunity right after Virgil van Dijk nodded his head from a Tsimikas free-kick on his way around the penalty mark. Jota tested the Ajax goalkeeper from afar and then framed Salah again, who was spotted in the space to the left by the always vigilant Alisson. The goalscorer shot wide of the near post.

Liverpool’s off-ball speed also improved and Klopp roared his approval as Tsimikas, Diaz and Thiago pressed Ajax so successfully that they were forced to play the ball back from Dušan Tadić in an attack back at Pasver in goal. But just as Liverpool were enjoying their dominant spell, they were opened up by Ajax’s speed and intelligence in a rare foray forward.

Trouble arose when right-back Devine Rensch beat Liverpool’s pressure with an accurate pass through Diaz and Tsimikas. Edson Alvarez found Daly Blind pressing against the opposite flank and the former Manchester United defender sent Steven Berguis into the open space vacated by Alexander-Arnold. Berguis shot back between Matip’s legs towards Steven Bergwijn, who was standing unmarked in Liverpool’s penalty area. Mohammed Kudus, also unnoticed, got to the ball first, spun away from Van Dijk and landed an unstoppable left foot kick under Alisson’s crossbar. It was understandable why Ajax refused to sell Kudus to Everton in the recent transfer window after losing Anthony to United.