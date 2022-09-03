Match report Pickford determined to deny Reds derby

The Merseyside derby is unlikely to please when Jurgen Klopp retires and looks back on Liverpool’s brilliant reign. “There won’t be many derbies in my game book to look back on in the future,” he said. “Apart from one or two, it’s never an outstanding football game.” However, the 241st edition was an outstanding spectacle, a thrilling goalless tie that left both Merseyside rivals with cause for regret.

Frank Lampard could get more excited when he scores his first managerial point in five Klopp encounters, even though Everton have been waiting 12 years to win the Goodison Park derby.

Chelsea – West Ham, Tottenham – Fulham: the clock is live! Read more

Conor Cody thought he ended the drought only to have the VAR system rule out his second-half goal against his childhood club for offside. To the chagrin of the Everton manager, the VAR system did not intervene when Virgil van Dijk was booked only for going too far with Amadou Onana.

Everton have gone unbeaten in the Premier League, but their attacking entrepreneurial spirit, midfield prowess and team defense suggest they are clearly on the rise under Lampard. Jordan Pickford honed Everton’s resilience with a superb performance, including a 95th-minute effort from Mohamed Salah. Salah’s effort was directed at the post, Liverpool hit the woodwork for the third time in total and, unlike Everton’s earlier episodes of desperation in the late derby, the rebound landed on Diogo Jota in front of the gaping net and rolled to safety.

Klopp took solace in the fact that only an extreme setback in front of goal and Pickford’s heroism had turned his side down, but he also had a lot to worry about, including being almost hit by a plastic bottle thrown after Cody’s uncounted goal. Liverpool were periodically threatened, with Salah and Luis Diaz often overwhelmed by defenders Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson. Darwin Nunes has shown glimpses of quality since his return from a three-match ban, but also signs that he needs time to integrate into Liverpool’s well-established scheme. More points lost, for the fourth time in six games this season, is worrying.

Conor Cody thought he opened the scoring for Everton with a close-range shot, but VAR ruled him out for offside. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool controlled possession from the start, but Everton, reacting to the fiery atmosphere at Goodison Park, posed a clear threat whenever they managed to avoid counter-pressing. Debutant Neil Maupei and Anthony Gordon gave Alisson trouble before Tom Davis came close to giving the hosts the lead. The impressive Demarai Gray found an overlapping Patterson for a low cross at Mop, whose shot was blocked by Van Dijk. The ball broke through to Davis, who spun Alisson deftly, but watched in desperation as he kissed the post.

Nunes, Salah, Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho were overwhelmed within the first 40 minutes. Nunez’s two wide headers were the sum total of their collective threat during that time. But shortly before the break, Liverpool started up. Nunes tried to run in an arc behind Cody and James Tarkowski throughout the game and was rewarded when Joe Gomez’s ball sent him flying into space. The Uruguayan international kicked a corner wide of Pickford, but the Everton goalkeeper reacted superbly and sent the ball over the crossbar. Diaz gathered the rebound, stepped inside Cody and turned to the far corner. Notably, the woodwork again intervened when Diaz’s force hit the inside of the post.

The second half, when Roberto Firmino replaced the injured Carvalho and Idrissa Gana Gueye made his debut for Everton quietly, was delighted. Pickford made decent saves to keep Harvey Elliott and Nunez out, and then two great stoppages to thwart Firmino – the first from a shot that was destined for the bottom corner, and the second to deflect a bullet header from the Brazilian resulting from a set piece. . .