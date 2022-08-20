Match Previews Latest Team News & Lineup Predictions

type here...
Bournemouth – Arsenal

Saturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Vitality Stadium Last season n/a

referee Craig Pawson This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game

Chances H 38-5 A 1-2 D 4-1

Bournemouth

Subscriptions from Dennis, Neto, Marcondes, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Hill, Senesi, Billing, Anthony, Saydie

Doubtful Solanke (ankle), Zemura (illness)

injured Fredericks (shins, Aug 27), Rothwell (thigh, Sep 10), Brooks (athletic training, Oct)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y6R0

The form WL

top scorers Lerma, Moore 1

Arsenal

Subscriptions from Turner, Bellerin, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Scallop, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos

Doubtful Nobody

injured Nelson (knocking, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form world

top scorers Jesus Martinelli 2

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 3pm Location Selhurst Park Last season Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 2

Referee Andy Madeley This season G1 Y2 R0 2 cards/game

Chances H 13-8 A 2-1 D 44-19

crystal palace

Subscriptions from Johnston, Milivojevic, Olize, Mateta, Hughes, Edward, Abioway, Richards, Riedewald

Doubtful Nobody

injured MacArthur (groin, 30 August), Butland (wrist, 11 September), Ferguson (ankle, December), Tomkins (calf, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y5R0

The form LD

Top scorer Zaha 1

Aston Villa

Subscriptions from Olsen, Steer, Douglas Louis, Samson, Buendia, Traore, Chambers, Hause, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, Hause, Bailey, Archer, Iroegbunam

Doubtful Cash (thigh), Coutinho (fatigue), House (knee)

injured Diego Carlos (Achilles, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y7R0

The form DV

top scorers Buendia, Ings 1

Everton – Nottingham Forest

Saturday 3pm

Location Goodison Park

Last season n/a

Referee Other Marines

This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game

Chances H Evens A 13-4 D 13-5

Everton

Subscriptions from Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Keane, Nkunku, Vinagre, Allan, Davis, Alli, Gbmin, McNeil, Warrington, Welch, Mills

Doubtful Nobody

injured Gomez (kick, August 20), Ducoure (thigh, September 11), Calvert-Lewin (knee, September 17), Mina (ankle, October), Godfrey (broken leg, December), Townsend (knee, January)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y4R0

The form LL

Top scorer n/a

Nottingham Forest

Subscriptions from Hennessy, Shelvey, Smith, Biancone, Cook, Gibbs-White, So, Surridge, Maiten, Cafu, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, L. Taylor, Konate

Doubtful Yeats (knee)

injured Kolbak (illness August 28), Richards (calf, October)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y7R0

The form DV

Top scorer Avonia 1

Fulham – Brentford

Saturday 3pm Location Craven Cottage Last season n/a

Referee Peter Banks This season G1 Y6 R0 6 cards/game

Chances H 8-5 A 2-1 H 5-2

Fulham

Subscriptions from Gazzaniga, Leno, Duffy, Carney, Chalobah, Muniz, Brian, Paligna, Mbabu, Diop, Francois

Doubtful Brian (wrist), Dekordova-Reed (kick), Pereira (kick)

injured Wilson (knee, October), Solomon (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y5R0

The form DD

Top scorer Mitrovic 2

brentford

Subscriptions from Cox, Strakosha, Good, Wissa, Jorgensen, Goddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Dervizoglu, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Stevens

Doubtful Ayer (thigh), Canos (hamstring)

injured Pinnock (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y0 R0

The form DV

Top scorer Dasilva 2

Leeds – Chelsea

Sunday 14:00 Sky Sports Premier League Location Elland Road Last season Leeds 0 Chelsea 3

referee Stuart Attwell This season G1 Y4 R0 4 cards/game

Chances W 5-1 A 4-7 D 18-5

Leeds

Subscriptions from Claesson, Robles, Cooper, Klich, James, Drama, Gelhardt, Summerville, Greenwood, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Hjelde, Gyabi

Doubtful Bamford (groin), Cooper (calves), Gelhardt (thigh)

injured Firpo (knee, August 30), Ayling (knee, September 3), Dallas (broken leg, January)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y5 R0

The form VD

Top scorer Rodrigo 3

Chelsea

Subscriptions from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Emerson, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Ziyech, Pulisic, Vail, Hudson-Odoi, Brocha

Doubtful Brocha (knocking), Pulisic (Achilles)

injured Kovacic (knee, August 27), Kante (September 18)

Not available Alonso (staff)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y5R0

The form VD

top scorers James, Jorginho, Coulibaly 1

Leicester – Southampton

Saturday 3pm Location King Power Stadium Last season Leicester 4 Southampton 1

Referee Michael Salisbury Last season G3 Y12 R0 4 cards/game

Chances H Evens A 3-1 D 3-1

Leicester

Subscriptions from Iversen, Smithies, Barnes, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Dhaka, Vestergaard, Mendy, Pret, Thomas

Doubtful Barnes (knee)

injured Bertrand (knee, September 17), Pereira (Achilles, February)

Suspended Nobody

Not available Fofana (in person), Sumare (in person)

Discipline Y1R0

The form DL

top scorers Castange, Dewsbury Hall, Maddison 1

Southampton

Subscriptions from Caballero, Fox, McCarthy, Llanco, Stephens, Romeu, Aribo, A Armstrong, Perro, Mara, Diallo, Simeu, Valery

Doubtful Adams (punch), Perrault (groin)

injured Livramento (knee, Jan), Walcott (athletic training, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y1R0

The form LD

top scorers Aribo, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse 1

Manchester United – Liverpool

Monday 8 pm Sky Sports Premier League Location Old Trafford Last season Manchester United 0 Liverpool 5

Referee Michael Oliver This season G2 Y6 R0 3 cards/game

Chances H 23-5 A 11-17 D 18-5

Manchester United

Subscriptions from Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Malasia, Martinez, Garner, Van de Beek, Bayi, Hannibal, Elanga, Garnacho, Fred, Martial

Doubtful Combat (thigh)

injured Pellestri (ankle, October), Lindelöf (knock, unknown), Williams (knock, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y8R0

The form LL

Top scorer n/a

Liverpool

Subscriptions from Adrian, Tsimikas, Phillips, Baicetic, Van den Bergh, Keita, Milner, Carvalho, Clark

Doubtful Henderson (knock)

injured Jones (calf, August 27), Jota (thigh, August 27), Kelleher (groin, August 31), Matip (groin, September 10), Thiago (hamstring, September 10), Konate (knee, September 24), Oxlade – Chamberlain (hamstring, unknown), Ramsay (punch, unknown)

Suspended Nunes (first of three)

Discipline Y2 R1

The form DD

top scorers Diaz, Nunes, Salah 1

Newcastle – Manchester City

Sunday 16:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location St. James Park Last season Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4

Referee Jarred Gillette This season G1 Y0 R0 0 cards/game

Chances N 87-10 A 2-5 G 43-10

Newcastle

Subscriptions from Darlow, Dubravka, Gillespie, Lascelles, Fernandez, Kraft, Murphy, Ritchie, Fraser, Anderson, Willock, Lewis, Wood, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Manquillo

Doubtful Fernandez (calves), Frazier (back), Kraft (thigh), Lewis (calves), Targett (thigh)

injured Shelvey (thigh, Nov)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form VD

top scorers Ball, Wilson 1

Manchester

Subscriptions from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Silva, Alvarez, Mbete-Tabu, Wilson-Abrand, Stones, Lewis, Phillips, Grealish

Doubtful Palmer (ankle), Phillips (kick)

injured Laporte (knee, September 10)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y1R0

The form world

Top scorer Haaland 2

Tottenham – Wolves

Saturday 12:30 BT sport 1 Location Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Last season Tottenham 0 Wolves 2

referee Simon Hooper This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game

Chances H 7-17 A 8-1 D 4-1

Tottenham

Subscriptions from Austin, Forster, Doherty, Reguilon, Skipp, Winks, Richarlison, Gil, Peresic, Spence, Moura, Ndombele, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissum, White

Doubtful Skipp (calves), Lenglet (groin)

injured Romero (groin, September 3)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form VD

top scorers Dyer, Heubjerg, Canet, Kuluszewski, Sessegnon 1

Wolves

Subscriptions from Sarkic, Sondergaard, Jordan, Mosquera, Boli, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, Moutinho, Traore, Kundle

Doubtful Moutinho (ankle)

injured Jimenez (knee, August 31), Chiquinho (knee, unknown)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form LD

Top scorer Podens 1

West Ham – Brighton

Sunday 14:00

Location london stadium

Last season West Ham 1 Brighton 1

Referee Anthony Taylor

This season G2 Y8 R2 5 cards/game

Chances N 7-5 A 23-10 D 5-2

West Ham

Subscriptions from Areola, Randolph, Trott, Ashby, Johnson, Dawson, Ogbonna, Baptiste, Downes, Coventry, Lanzini, Oko-Flex, Antonio, Cornet, Masuaku

Doubtful Dawson (hamstring)

injured Agerd (ankle, November)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y1R0

The form LL

Top scorer n/a

Brighton

Subscriptions from McGill, Steele, Lampty, Colville, Mwepu, Mopai, Alzate, Vine, Enciso, Undav, Mifoma, Clark, Kozlowski, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Stupid, Andone

Doubtful Nobody

injured Moder (knee, February)

Suspended Nobody

Discipline Y3R0

The form VD

Top scorer Gross 2

