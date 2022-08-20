Match Previews Latest Team News & Lineup Predictions

Bournemouth – Arsenal
Saturday 17:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location Vitality Stadium Last season n/a
referee Craig Pawson This season G1 Y5 R0 5 cards/game
Chances H 38-5 A 1-2 D 4-1
Bournemouth
Subscriptions from Dennis, Neto, Marcondes, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Hill, Senesi, Billing, Anthony, Saydie
Doubtful Solanke (ankle), Zemura (illness)
injured Fredericks (shins, Aug 27), Rothwell (thigh, Sep 10), Brooks (athletic training, Oct)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y6R0
The form WL
top scorers Lerma, Moore 1
Arsenal
Subscriptions from Turner, Bellerin, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Scallop, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos
Doubtful Nobody
injured Nelson (knocking, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form world
top scorers Jesus Martinelli 2
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Saturday 3pm Location Selhurst Park Last season Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 2
Referee Andy Madeley This season G1 Y2 R0 2 cards/game
Chances H 13-8 A 2-1 D 44-19
crystal palace
Subscriptions from Johnston, Milivojevic, Olize, Mateta, Hughes, Edward, Abioway, Richards, Riedewald
Doubtful Nobody
injured MacArthur (groin, 30 August), Butland (wrist, 11 September), Ferguson (ankle, December), Tomkins (calf, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y5R0
The form LD
Top scorer Zaha 1
Aston Villa
Subscriptions from Olsen, Steer, Douglas Louis, Samson, Buendia, Traore, Chambers, Hause, Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, Hause, Bailey, Archer, Iroegbunam
Doubtful Cash (thigh), Coutinho (fatigue), House (knee)
injured Diego Carlos (Achilles, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y7R0
The form DV
top scorers Buendia, Ings 1
Everton – Nottingham Forest
Saturday 3pm
Location Goodison Park
Last season n/a
Referee Other Marines
This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game
Chances H Evens A 13-4 D 13-5
Everton
Subscriptions from Begovic, Lonergan, Coleman, Keane, Nkunku, Vinagre, Allan, Davis, Alli, Gbmin, McNeil, Warrington, Welch, Mills
Doubtful Nobody
injured Gomez (kick, August 20), Ducoure (thigh, September 11), Calvert-Lewin (knee, September 17), Mina (ankle, October), Godfrey (broken leg, December), Townsend (knee, January)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y4R0
The form LL
Top scorer n/a
Nottingham Forest
Subscriptions from Hennessy, Shelvey, Smith, Biancone, Cook, Gibbs-White, So, Surridge, Maiten, Cafu, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, L. Taylor, Konate
Doubtful Yeats (knee)
injured Kolbak (illness August 28), Richards (calf, October)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y7R0
The form DV
Top scorer Avonia 1
Fulham – Brentford
Saturday 3pm Location Craven Cottage Last season n/a
Referee Peter Banks This season G1 Y6 R0 6 cards/game
Chances H 8-5 A 2-1 H 5-2
Fulham
Subscriptions from Gazzaniga, Leno, Duffy, Carney, Chalobah, Muniz, Brian, Paligna, Mbabu, Diop, Francois
Doubtful Brian (wrist), Dekordova-Reed (kick), Pereira (kick)
injured Wilson (knee, October), Solomon (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y5R0
The form DD
Top scorer Mitrovic 2
brentford
Subscriptions from Cox, Strakosha, Good, Wissa, Jorgensen, Goddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Dervizoglu, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Stevens
Doubtful Ayer (thigh), Canos (hamstring)
injured Pinnock (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y0 R0
The form DV
Top scorer Dasilva 2
Leeds – Chelsea
Sunday 14:00 Sky Sports Premier League Location Elland Road Last season Leeds 0 Chelsea 3
referee Stuart Attwell This season G1 Y4 R0 4 cards/game
Chances W 5-1 A 4-7 D 18-5
Leeds
Subscriptions from Claesson, Robles, Cooper, Klich, James, Drama, Gelhardt, Summerville, Greenwood, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Hjelde, Gyabi
Doubtful Bamford (groin), Cooper (calves), Gelhardt (thigh)
injured Firpo (knee, August 30), Ayling (knee, September 3), Dallas (broken leg, January)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y5 R0
The form VD
Top scorer Rodrigo 3
Chelsea
Subscriptions from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Emerson, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Ziyech, Pulisic, Vail, Hudson-Odoi, Brocha
Doubtful Brocha (knocking), Pulisic (Achilles)
injured Kovacic (knee, August 27), Kante (September 18)
Not available Alonso (staff)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y5R0
The form VD
top scorers James, Jorginho, Coulibaly 1
Leicester – Southampton
Saturday 3pm Location King Power Stadium Last season Leicester 4 Southampton 1
Referee Michael Salisbury Last season G3 Y12 R0 4 cards/game
Chances H Evens A 3-1 D 3-1
Leicester
Subscriptions from Iversen, Smithies, Barnes, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Dhaka, Vestergaard, Mendy, Pret, Thomas
Doubtful Barnes (knee)
injured Bertrand (knee, September 17), Pereira (Achilles, February)
Suspended Nobody
Not available Fofana (in person), Sumare (in person)
Discipline Y1R0
The form DL
top scorers Castange, Dewsbury Hall, Maddison 1
Southampton
Subscriptions from Caballero, Fox, McCarthy, Llanco, Stephens, Romeu, Aribo, A Armstrong, Perro, Mara, Diallo, Simeu, Valery
Doubtful Adams (punch), Perrault (groin)
injured Livramento (knee, Jan), Walcott (athletic training, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y1R0
The form LD
top scorers Aribo, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse 1
Manchester United – Liverpool
Monday 8 pm Sky Sports Premier League Location Old Trafford Last season Manchester United 0 Liverpool 5
Referee Michael Oliver This season G2 Y6 R0 3 cards/game
Chances H 23-5 A 11-17 D 18-5
Manchester United
Subscriptions from Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Malasia, Martinez, Garner, Van de Beek, Bayi, Hannibal, Elanga, Garnacho, Fred, Martial
Doubtful Combat (thigh)
injured Pellestri (ankle, October), Lindelöf (knock, unknown), Williams (knock, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y8R0
The form LL
Top scorer n/a
Liverpool
Subscriptions from Adrian, Tsimikas, Phillips, Baicetic, Van den Bergh, Keita, Milner, Carvalho, Clark
Doubtful Henderson (knock)
injured Jones (calf, August 27), Jota (thigh, August 27), Kelleher (groin, August 31), Matip (groin, September 10), Thiago (hamstring, September 10), Konate (knee, September 24), Oxlade – Chamberlain (hamstring, unknown), Ramsay (punch, unknown)
Suspended Nunes (first of three)
Discipline Y2 R1
The form DD
top scorers Diaz, Nunes, Salah 1
Newcastle – Manchester City
Sunday 16:30 Sky Sports Premier League Location St. James Park Last season Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4
Referee Jarred Gillette This season G1 Y0 R0 0 cards/game
Chances N 87-10 A 2-5 G 43-10
Newcastle
Subscriptions from Darlow, Dubravka, Gillespie, Lascelles, Fernandez, Kraft, Murphy, Ritchie, Fraser, Anderson, Willock, Lewis, Wood, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Manquillo
Doubtful Fernandez (calves), Frazier (back), Kraft (thigh), Lewis (calves), Targett (thigh)
injured Shelvey (thigh, Nov)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form VD
top scorers Ball, Wilson 1
Manchester
Subscriptions from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Silva, Alvarez, Mbete-Tabu, Wilson-Abrand, Stones, Lewis, Phillips, Grealish
Doubtful Palmer (ankle), Phillips (kick)
injured Laporte (knee, September 10)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y1R0
The form world
Top scorer Haaland 2
Tottenham – Wolves
Saturday 12:30 BT sport 1 Location Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Last season Tottenham 0 Wolves 2
referee Simon Hooper This season G1 Y3 R0 3 cards/game
Chances H 7-17 A 8-1 D 4-1
Tottenham
Subscriptions from Austin, Forster, Doherty, Reguilon, Skipp, Winks, Richarlison, Gil, Peresic, Spence, Moura, Ndombele, Sarr, Lenglet, Bissum, White
Doubtful Skipp (calves), Lenglet (groin)
injured Romero (groin, September 3)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form VD
top scorers Dyer, Heubjerg, Canet, Kuluszewski, Sessegnon 1
Wolves
Subscriptions from Sarkic, Sondergaard, Jordan, Mosquera, Boli, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, Moutinho, Traore, Kundle
Doubtful Moutinho (ankle)
injured Jimenez (knee, August 31), Chiquinho (knee, unknown)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form LD
Top scorer Podens 1
West Ham – Brighton
Sunday 14:00
Location london stadium
Last season West Ham 1 Brighton 1
Referee Anthony Taylor
This season G2 Y8 R2 5 cards/game
Chances N 7-5 A 23-10 D 5-2
West Ham
Subscriptions from Areola, Randolph, Trott, Ashby, Johnson, Dawson, Ogbonna, Baptiste, Downes, Coventry, Lanzini, Oko-Flex, Antonio, Cornet, Masuaku
Doubtful Dawson (hamstring)
injured Agerd (ankle, November)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y1R0
The form LL
Top scorer n/a
Brighton
Subscriptions from McGill, Steele, Lampty, Colville, Mwepu, Mopai, Alzate, Vine, Enciso, Undav, Mifoma, Clark, Kozlowski, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Stupid, Andone
Doubtful Nobody
injured Moder (knee, February)
Suspended Nobody
Discipline Y3R0
The form VD
Top scorer Gross 2