Mastriano, Pa. A short interview with the nominee, 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, Doug Mastriano Appeared briefly on Tuesday before the January 6 committee investigating the US Capitol uprising But little has been shared as the panel examines Donald Trump’s efforts to sway the 2020 presidential election.

Mastriano, who was outside the Capitol that day helping organize efforts in Pennsylvania to present an alternative presidential run to Trump, cut short the interview. He disputed the committee’s validity and attendance rules, his lawyer said.

Mastriano’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, said his client wanted the interview recorded and said little during the brief session, which lasted less than 15 minutes. Parlatore said they plan to challenge the committee in court.

“Because he’s in the general election right now, we need some safeguards,” Parlatore said in a phone interview, “to prevent them from putting out a false or misleading quote that could influence the election.”

Mastriano is one of two people expected to give private interviews before the committee on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss it. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in talks to testify Tuesday, CNN and other outlets reported.

Committee Chairman Rep. Benny Thompson issued a subpoena The panel stepped up its investigation into the “fake voter” scheme for Mastriano in February, seeking documentation from him and others with close ties to Trump.

The committee “is seeking information about efforts to send false voters to Washington and alter the results of the 2020 election,” Thompson wrote. “We are seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and execution of those plans.”

Mastriano, who arranged two buses from central Pennsylvania for Trump’s speech before the violent siege, had VIP seating at the rally, then walked to the Capitol. He was scheduled to speak on the Capitol steps that afternoon.

Parlatore said Mastriano “knew nothing of any rebellion” and saw no violence or guns. He said his client would be willing to testify publicly before the panel.

Mastriano, a retired Army officer who defeated several candidates to emerge as the GOP nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, had previously been willing to speak to the committee. . He also spoke to the FBI last year and his lawyer said he was unaware of the planned coup.

Mastriano said he had frequent calls with then-President Donald Trump in the months between Trump’s re-election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

His attorney asked that Mastriano be shielded from testifying on the alternative election plan because it happened while his client was a state senator.

Parlatore said most of Mastriano’s contacts with Trump through Jan. 6 involved Mastriano’s capacity as a state lawmaker — a status that complicates the committee’s efforts to interview him about what the attorney described as “alternative electors” for the Electoral College.

Parlatore said he plans to file a court action in federal court in Washington, DC, asking a judge to determine whether the committee’s makeup and procedures on Jan. 6 violate House rules.

The committee, which has been working until August, began its assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, beginning an investigation into Trump’s multifaceted efforts to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden after blockbuster public hearings this summer.

The plan to compile alternate voters emerged as the Trump team’s last-ditch plan to stop a Biden victory when Congress convenes for the routine task of certifying state election results.

Growing from Trump’s false claims about voter fraud Fake Electors Strategy Many battleground states depend on Biden winning for the losing Republican president rather than the Democratic winner Biden.

Federal authorities issued the subpoenas earlier this summer In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and other key battleground states across the country, Republican officials are taking part in a strategy to deliver voters for Trump.

Prosecutors in Georgia are conducting a similar investigation Trump’s attempt to manipulate the election results in that state.

The Justice Department has charged more than 800 people in the deadly Capitol riots and is investigating Trump’s actions in the run-up to the riots and later.

At least nine people were killed in the riots and aftermath of the January 6 attack, in which a Trump supporter was shot dead by police and a police officer was later killed.

Scolforo reported from Harrisburg, Pa.