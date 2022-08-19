type here...
Masters expressed hope for McConnell’s support in the Arizona Senate race

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that he expects to He supports his close-knit campaign in Arizona, speaking highly of the GOP leader who he harshly criticized during the primary.

“I think he will come and spend. Arizona will be competitive. It will be a close race and I hope he comes,” Masters told The Associated Press in a brief interview after a roundtable with construction industry leaders outside Phoenix. “And we will find a way to work together. “

Masters has softened the rough edges of his confrontational style since emerging from a crowded GOP field in this month’s primary and has moved toward the center on key issues including abortion and Social Security. He is relying on deep-pocketed donors and national Republicans to cover a serious financial deficit against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, one of the Senate’s most prolific fundraisers, who raised nearly $55 million by the end of June. Masters reportedly raised $5 million.

The McConnell-controlled Senate Leadership Fund bought $28 million in advertising to boost Republican JD Vance in Ohio, which many Republicans consider safe. Vance, like Masters, won his primary with a million-dollar endorsement from billionaire Peter Thiel but trailed his Democratic opponent in fundraising.

2022 mid-term elections

  • House Democrats’ campaign manager faces competition of his own

  • The judge refused to block the ban on giving food and water to voters

  • The DeSantis Elections Police Department announced cases of voter fraud

  • Georgia’s election trial faces resistance from witnesses

    • Masters spoke a day after McConnell suggested that Republicans’ efforts to win control of the Senate would be hurt by poor candidates, a comment that drew widespread criticism of the candidates, including Masters.

    “I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate. Senate races are different — they’re statewide, the quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome,” McConnell told business leaders Thursday in his home state of Kentucky.

    Masters said he was “not Mitch McConnell’s favorite candidate,” but they could get along.

    “He wants Arizona to win,” Masters said. “I think I’m a much better candidate than Mitch McConnell gives me credit for.”

    During the primary, Masters called for McConnell to be replaced as GOP leader, saying he would support Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri or Tom Cotton of Arkansas. He said McConnell was a roadblock to implementing parts of former President Donald Trump’s agenda.

    “I’ll tell Mitch this to his face,” Masters said at a GOP primary debate in June. “He’s not bad at everything. He is the best of judges. He’s good at thwarting Democrats. Know what he’s good at? To legislate.”

