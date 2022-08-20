New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Blake Masters, the Arizona Republican nominee for the Senate, has changed his tune on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he hopes the Kentucky Republican will provide financial support to his campaign.

Masters vowed to “find a way to work together” with McConnell to defeat incumbent Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly in November.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Masters said he believes McConnell will “come and spend money” in Arizona to support his candidacy in the race.

“I think he will come and spend. Arizona will be competitive. It will be a close race and I hope he will come,” Masters said after a roundtable with construction industry leaders outside Phoenix. “And we’ll find a way to work together.”

Masters’ comments came a day after McConnell suggested GOP efforts to take control of the Senate were in jeopardy because of the “quality of the candidate,” a comment interpreted as a direct target on Masters, JD Vance of Ohio, and Dr. in Pennsylvania. Mehmet Oz.

“I think the House is more likely to flip than the Senate,” McConnell said Thursday at a luncheon in Florence, Kentucky. “Senate races are different — they’re statewide, the quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Noting that he is “not Mitch McConnell’s favorite candidate,” Masters confirmed that McConnell “wants to win Arizona.”

“I think I’m a much better candidate than Mitch McConnell gives me credit for,” Masters said.

During the primary, Masters called for McConnell to be replaced as GOP leader, saying he would support Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri or Tom Cotton of Arkansas. He also said he believes McConnell is “not good” at making laws.

“I’ll tell Mitch this to his face,” Masters said at a GOP primary debate in June. “He’s not bad at everything. Good at judges. He’s good at thwarting Democrats. You know what he can’t do? making ordinances.”

Masters, who received an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary race, predicted on Friday that McConnell would get another term as GOP leader and that no Republicans would challenge him, but insisted that he “will not be a senator who falls in line.” Whatever,” McConnell said.

“I think he’s going to be in charge. And I’m not going to be a senator for what he says,” Masters told production company officials. “I’ll listen to him. I’m happy to listen. But my vote doesn’t belong to Mitch McConnell. It doesn’t belong to Donald Trump.”

Despite his reference to the “quality” of people running in Senate races across the country, McConnell endorsed several candidates.

McConnell has also provided financial support to several Senate hopefuls looking to defeat their Democratic challengers in November. This week, the McConnell-controlled Senate Leadership Fund bought $28 million in ads to boost Vance in Ohio, considered safe by many Republicans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.