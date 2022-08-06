New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

as The Cleveland Browns tried to navigate In the controversy surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson and the timing of his suspension, a new controversy arises.

The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) will hold its annual meeting in Cleveland from August 24-27. Watson was suspended for six games on Monday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension follows 24 lawsuits alleging Watson sexually assaulted her during massage therapy appointments.

The The NFL appealed the decision Independent Disciplinary Officer Sue L. By Robinson, the three-time Pro Bowl selection has reportedly sought a one-year suspension.

In a statement, the AMTA had harsh words for Watson’s “relatively lenient sentence”.

“Massage therapists should never tolerate behavior outside the boundaries of therapeutic massage therapy during a massage session,” AMTA said in a statement .

“AMTA strongly believes that any client who steps over the line of inappropriate touching should be held accountable Face legal consequences. And it’s disappointing that Deshaun Watson received so little punishment from the NFL after he was found to have violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

“If the NFL is concerned about maintaining professionalism and high standards across the league, creating a safe workplace for all members of athlete care teams should be a priority. We hope the league will take steps to ensure the Browns have massage therapists. Staff and throughout the NFL, as well as those who support individual athletes, can work in a safe and professional environment.” “

Watson denies nothing Making a mistake and fixed it With 23 of his 24 accused.

“Massage therapists work every day to help clients relieve pain, discomfort, stress and medical conditions, making a meaningful difference for their clients, especially the millions of Americans who struggle with chronic pain,” said AMTA National President Michael Collizza. “Massage should always be about health and well-being in a safe environment, whether for an athlete or any other client.”

The Browns open their preseason schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12.