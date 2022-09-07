New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The House GOP candidate lists himself as the executive director of a commercial real estate company that leases property to two massage parlors in the Las Vegas area, according to documents reviewed by Fox News Digital.

April Becker, the Republican nominee to represent Nevada’s Third Congressional District in the House, is listed Documents She filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in June 2022 as executive director of Becker Enterprises, a property management and development company founded by her husband’s family that operates several local shopping centers.

One of the features is this Listed by Becker Enterprises As commercial real estate on its website, Spring Valley Market Place on South Rainbow Boulevard. A longtime tenant at Healing Lifestyles Massage Center was featured on RubMaps — a subscription website where users can publish unverified ratings and reviews for massage parlors, particularly those allegedly offering on-site sexual services.

Labeled “Healing Lifestyle” on the RubMaps website, a listing on the site shares the same address as a Healing Lifestyles massage center located on property owned by Becker Enterprises. As of September 2022, the business has 29 reviews on RubMaps from at least 20 different users, most of which show premium status in their profile image. The reviews are from March 2013 to June 2022.

Some users of the site have mentioned in their business reviews that they have received sexual benefits at the massage center, while many reviewers have stated that they have been disappointed by non-sexual encounters.

In a series of reviews dating back to March 2014, a RubMaps user claimed to have received manual and oral sex from an alleged employee at a massage center on Becker Enterprises property.

The reviews included graphic descriptions of the user’s alleged experience, including descriptions of what the massage center employee looked like and her body and clothing, and the progression from standard massage to illegal services. He asked, “Massage that?” The user reported that. And the employee began touching his crotch, then allowed her to hold him under her clothing before performing oral sex on him with plastic wrap — as opposed to a condom — for an extra fee.

The same consumer reported through the website four visits with another alleged employee of the business in May 2014, during which the consumer claimed to have received similar sexual services, as well as “received full service,” a term the website referred to as sex, including a condom.

Other users have reported in two separate reviews since June of this year that they received manual sex at the business from two alleged employees, rather than full service, as the other reviewer wrote eight years ago.

In a September 2019 review, one site user wrote that they expected a “full service contract” but claimed to have only received manual sex during a visit.

The property that houses the Healing Lifestyle Massage Center is owned by Spring Valley Marketplace, a subsidiary of Becker Enterprises, and has been owned by Becker Properties or others related to the Becker family since the late 1990s, according to Clark County, Nevada, real estate. Records.

Online Permission records Show that Healing Lifestyles Massage Center, located in the same location, has been a tenant in the property since at least November 2005.

Another commercial real estate asset Listed by Becker Enterprises Sahara Decatur Specialty Online, a shopping complex located on South Decatur Boulevard. Becker Enterprises’ longtime tenant, Asian Massage, is located in that shopping complex and has a listing on Rubmaps.

According to a RubMaps listing for Asian Massage and Spa, the business is now closed. However, an employee of the spa Fox News Digital spoke to by phone last week confirmed the business is open, but would not comment on the RubMaps listing.

As of September 2022, a listing for a business on Rubmaps has multiple reviews, including some from premium users. All reviews were done in 2021.

Multiple users of the website claimed to have received sexual favors from alleged employees of the massage center.

In a January 2021 RubMaps review for a massage center, one user reported oral sex and a “full-service” visit. Two other users reported manual, oral sex and “got full service” in February and March 2021.

Another RubMaps website also lists a business in the same location called “Asian Massage Spa” and has reviews from customers who express potential astroturfing by the new owner in recent months.

Online Permission records Show Asian Massage has been a tenant at the Sahara Decatur Specialty location now leased by Becker Enterprises since at least January 2002.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Becker’s campaign manager, Jeremy Hughes, emphasized that Becker serves only as an attorney for Becker Enterprises and has no role in day-to-day operations with the business.

“As an attorney for Becker Enterprises, April has not received any complaints from county government or Metro Police regarding these small businesses,” Hughes said. “Using anti-Asian stereotypes to attack these small businesses is wrong.”

In documents filed with the FEC in June 2022, Becker was listed as an executive director of Becker Enterprises, but in May 2022 Financial disclosure Becker showed that she only had an interest in the company of more than $1 million through her husband.

Asked if Becker held previous roles with Becker Enterprises, Hughes said, “Just an attorney,” and insisted that labeling her as an executive director in FEC filings was a “mistake.”

“Our compliance team made a mistake and it will be corrected,” Hughes said of listing Becker as executive director in the June FEC filings.

Becker, while listed as executive director of Becker Enterprises, reported two Contributions in kind For her campaign in April 2021 for office supplies and catering. And in July 2021, Becker reportedly gave up on his campaign Cooperation in kind A total of $3,867.22 for travel-related expenses for her campaign.

Last year, Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, a Democrat, made thousands of dollars by renting property to a massage parlor, a Fox News report revealed, on the same websites that list spas where people pay for sex, including Rubmaps. USA Today describes Rubmaps as “the Yelp for sex spas.”

Becker will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in the November election to represent Nevada’s 3rd District in the House.