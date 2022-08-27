New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Massachusetts woman suspected of committing a triple murder-suicide earlier this week allegedly wrote a Facebook post accusing her brother-in-law and father of abuse by other family members.

Khose Sharifi (31) killed her father Mohammad Sharifi (66), her son-in-law, Sanjar Haleen (34) and her brother-in-law’s father Abdul Haleen (56) on Tuesday before shooting herself.

Her father and brother-in-law were found dead in a house on Rockaway Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, while her brother-in-law’s father was found not far away in his car. Sharifi’s body was found in her car outside the supermarket.

That same day, Sharifi, who died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, made allegations of abuse on Facebook, according to the Boston Globe.

“Several months ago, I found out that my sister has been abused by her husband for 14 years (since they first met),” Sharifi wrote. “He punched her, slapped her, kicked her, swore at her and most recently punched her in the face a year and a half ago.”

She claimed that her parents and her brother-in-law’s parents knew about the alleged abuse “they didn’t do much all these years but say ‘work’.”

She added, “How long did he think he would get away with it? They don’t realize that abuse affects a person not only physically but also mentally. Any type of abuse is not okay.”

She also claimed that her father abused her mother “verbally but mostly financially”.

At the end of the post, she cryptically wrote, “I will not put up with this nonsense.”

Her post does not indicate an imminent shooting, and police have not officially linked it to a motive.

“We have lost four loved ones in devastating and unexpected circumstances,” the Sharifi family wrote on a page raising money for his funeral.

Post talks about mental health, “Our family was victims of this situation, and now two young children are orphans. We are completely traumatized, heartbroken and lost.”