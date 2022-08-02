New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More than 20 great white shark sightings were reported off Massachusetts’ Cape Cod over the weekend.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s (AWSC) Sharkactivity app shows 12 confirmed sightings in those waters over the past two days.

Nearby buoys spotted the sharks Iceland, Luke and Padre.

On Tuesday, just before 10 a.m. local time, a great white shark was spotted moving south along North Beach Island.

A frequent shark sighting along the East Coast this summer has forced beach closures.

Along the coast of Long Island, New York, frequent shark bites have prompted authorities to take action. Gov. Cathy Hochul ordered state agencies to increase surveillance for sharks.

The Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported that prior to this year, only 12 unprovoked bites had been recorded in New York history, none of which were fatal.

Fire Island, New York has a nursery for sand tiger sharks.

Conservation efforts have led to a rebound in shark populations, as well as an increase in seal populations in New England waters.

Scientists also attribute the resurgence of bunker fish to warming ocean temperatures and the increase in sightings.

The risk of shark attacks is very low.