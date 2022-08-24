New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Massachusetts police department is crediting two officers with saving a man’s life after he “fell off a boat in fog, driving rain and rough seas.”

The rescue happened Monday after Lt. John Doherty and Mashpee Police Officer Ben Tamash were patrolling the waters off Martha’s Vineyard near Cape Cod, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the couple received a distress call, they “immediately went into search and recovery mode and made contact with the US Coast Guard and sped toward Chappaquiddick,” the sheriff’s office says.

“Once on the scene, they calculated the current and plotted the drift to give them a better idea of ​​the approximate location,” police added. “The sailor was found 1.6 nautical miles south-southwest of where he fell.”

Photos released of the rescue show the sailor clinging to a piece of floating debris as the patrol boat approaches him.

The man was eventually pulled from the water.

“These two officers are to be commended for their quick thinking and swift actions in the line of duty to help keep a member of our Cape Cod community safe,” the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office said.