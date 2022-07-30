New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after making an online bomb threat to an election official working in the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

James Clark, 38, allegedly made the threat through an Arizona Secretary of State website contact form addressed to an election official on February 14, 2021.

Clark said the attorney general must “resign” or else the election official’s office will be bombed on Feb. 16, 2021, according to the Justice Department.

“Your Attorney General must resign by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16th or an explosive device will be detonated in her personal space,” the message said, according to the DOJ.

The indictment also alleges Clark searched online for “how to kill” an election official as well as “FEMA Boston Marathon Bombing” and “FEMA Boston Marathon Bombing Plan Digital Army.”

He was charged with one count of bomb hoax, one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a bomb threat.

Clark faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted of making a bomb threat and up to five years for each count of making a bomb hoax and communicating an interstate threat.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. said such incidents put election workers at risk.

“Unlawful threats of violence endanger election officials and workers and undermine the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections,” Vinaysheel, Jr. said. “Our Election Threats Task Force, working with partners across the country, will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute illegal threats like these to hold accountable those who threaten our democracy.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.