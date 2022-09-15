New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lawmakers in Massachusetts on Wednesday took responsibility for caring for dozens of migrants after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy island in Dukes County.

On Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers voiced their criticism online after being forced to act quickly to provide shelter, food, blankets and other necessities to the 50 immigrants now living in their state.

A local lawmaker representing Falmouth, Nantucket and Gosnold along with Martha’s Vineyard, Rep. Dylan Fernandez said on social media that he was part of the logistical effort to welcome the immigrants, which he claimed was sent by DeSantis “to score cheap political points.”

“Pulling into Martha’s Vineyard right now. An island that welcomes immigrants and is stronger and more powerful because of them,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

Ron DeSantis sends two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

“Immigrants are currently being landed on Martha’s Vineyard by chartered flights from Texas,” he said in another tweet. “Most people don’t know where they are. They say they’ve been told they’ll be given houses and jobs. The islanders have been given no notice, but are coming together as a community to support them.”

In another tweet, Fernandez described immigrants as “evil and inhumane” and accused Republicans of using human lives as “political pawns.”

The representative also shared a selfie with some of the migrants, captioning the photo with a heart and American and Venezuelan flags.

“Our island brings together 50 beds, providing good meals for all, a playground for children, ensuring that people have the health care and support they need,” Fernandez tweeted. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants.”

DeSantis said the Florida government has funds available to bus illegal immigrants from outside his state

He said: “These immigrants were not confused, they were met with compassion. We are a community & a nation because of immigrants. We are coming together with water, food, interpretive assistance and resources to support these families at the best of America.”

Massachusetts state senator Julian Cyr, who represents Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod and Nantucket, also tweeted about the migrant delivery, calling it a “developing situation.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are aware of the situation and that local lawmakers have offered short-term shelter to the immigrants.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is in contact with local authorities regarding the arrival of immigrants on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Terry McCormack, Baker’s press secretary. “At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local authorities and the administration will continue to support those efforts.”

DeSantis has repeatedly accused Democrats of encouraging migrants to cross the US-Mexico border, which continues to experience record crossings.

Florida’s governor has since promised to deport illegal immigrants to progressive states that include Washington DC, Delaware and New York, as well as the New England state.

Fox News Digital previously reported that DeSantis was using $12 million in the Florida budget approved by the state legislature to move illegal immigrants out of his state.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.