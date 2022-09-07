New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LSU defensive tackle Mason Smith is out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious injury while celebrating in the opening series. The Tigers’ Week 1 loss was against Florida State On Sunday.

Smith, who was named to the All-SEC freshman team last season, suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for the rest of his sophomore campaign, sources told The Athletic.

The incident occurred after defensive back Major Barnes made a stop on redshirt sophomore Lawrence Tofili on the team’s first defensive drive.

Smith jumped into the air, but landed on his left leg, which appeared to be bandaged under him. He immediately grabbed his knee and struggled to put weight on it.

“We’re crushed for him,” head coach Brian Kelly ESPN said Tuesday. “He was celebrating for a teammate in the game.”

“Anytime you have an injury in those situations, it’s very disappointing. He’s a great player.”

LSU lost, 24-23, with no time remaining after a blocked extra-point attempt Handing Kelly his first loss After being lured away from Notre Dame with a $100 million contract over a decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.